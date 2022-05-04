Is HomeCo Daily Needs REIT's (ASX:HDN) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of AU$2.8b, HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about HomeCo Daily Needs REIT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at HomeCo Daily Needs REIT's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Home Consortium Limited with 13% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Brett Blundy and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT. It has a market capitalization of just AU$2.8b, and insiders have AU$329m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 60% stake in HomeCo Daily Needs REIT, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 13% of the HomeCo Daily Needs REIT shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand HomeCo Daily Needs REIT better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

