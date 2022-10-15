Homebuyers spending tens of thousands to stop chains collapsing

Mortgage Rates Delays Conveyancing Housing Crisis

Home buyers are being forced to spend tens of thousands of pounds to prevent house purchases from collapsing as conveyancing delays spiral out of control.

Logistical hold-ups in the property market mean sales are dragging so long that buyers’ mortgage offers are expiring before they can complete – and rates have climbed so fast that replacement loans are as much as triple the cost.

In one case, delays at Optima Legal, a conveyancing service, meant a buyer had to find a new mortgage deal that cost an extra £30,000 over the course of a five-year fixed-rate loan.

Scott Taylor-Barr, of Carl Summers Financial Services, said he feared for a client with a six-month mortgage offer that had already been extended by a month.

“Even with the extension the legal process will not be completed in time. My client will need to reapply for the mortgage from scratch and will be hit with a near 4 percentage point increase in their interest rate.”

Chris Sykes, of mortgage broker Private Finance, said one of his clients was purchasing a property with a mortgage rate that was agreed in March at 1.8pc.

“If that client weren’t to complete in time, the current rate they would achieve based on their income and circumstances would be 5.4pc.”

Based on a £250,000 loan, an interest rate rise from 1.8pc to 5.4pc would see monthly repayments rise from £1,035 to £1,520.

Conveyancers are grappling with extreme staff shortages and a major backlog following the pandemic property boom, meaning the wait time between agreeing a sale and completing has hit a record high of 133 days.

Mr Sykes warned that fall-throughs could rise as buyers face stark choices between finding the money to cover far higher mortgage bills, or abandoning their purchases altogether.

Customers using Optima have complained of being unable to get through to caseworkers and being kept on hold for hours. Those using Premier Property Lawyers, another conveyancing group, have published multiple criticisms on reviews website Trustpilot complaining of unanswered emails, ignored calls, and protracted delays.

A spokesman for Optima Legal said: “We remain committed to working closely with all of our customers to help them manage their mortgage applications during this period of extremely high demand and are redoubling our efforts to communicate with customers in a prompt and timely manner.”

A spokesman for Simplify, part of Premier Property Lawyers, said: “We understand that this is a difficult and uncertain time and want to assure all customers that we are doing everything we can to progress transactions as quickly and efficiently as possible.”