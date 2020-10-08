Homebuyers look to country and coast to escape cities

Homebuyers are looking to escape crowded cities and big towns by moving to the country or the coast, according to property website Rightmove.

Searches have doubled for homes in small towns and villages with populations less than 11,000, it said.

It said seaside resorts had seen the biggest rise in sales, as people sought more space during lockdown.

"The desire to move to the country has turned into a trend from a short-term shift," said Rightmove's Tim Bannister.

"Back in May when the market reopened in England we wondered how long the desire to move to the country or to smaller towns and villages would last."

He said there are two main reasons for the trend: some buyers are more willing to have a country commute a few times a week, while others are preparing for social distancing to be here for some time and so are being drawn to places with more outdoor space.

'Prices set to fall'

But anyone buying now should expect prices to be lower next year, estate agents have warned.

The latest RICS UK Residential Survey has revealed expectations that prices will move into negative territory over the next 12 months.

"There is increasing concern that the combination of significant job losses over the coming months allied to the scaling back of policy initiatives in early 2021 will have an adverse impact on transaction levels," warned Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

View photos Fancy moving to a coastal cottage? More

However, despite warning of negative prices next year, RICS reported strong house sales in September.

Halifax reported earlier in the week that house prices jumped by 7.3% in September - the strongest annual increase since June 2016.

It took the average UK house price to just below quarter of a million pounds, at £249,870, Halifax said.

Popular locations

According to Rightmove, searches for properties in nine areas in England have doubled, and all have populations under 11,000.

Searches for homes in Lightwater in Surrey have risen the most - up 130% in the past year.

The village has a population of less than 7,000 people, and house prices range from a studio flat on offer for £155,000 to a five-bed house with an asking price of more than £3.6m.

Other small villages and market towns have proved popular with searches up 128% for Bruton in Somerset and up 111% for Chipping Campden in the Cotswolds.

The other locations where searches have doubled are:

Hungerford, Berkshire

Sturminster Newton, Dorset

Aylesford, Kent

Shaftesbury, Dorset

Halesworth, Suffolk

and Dartmouth, Devon.

The latter harbour town also tops the table for the biggest increase in the number of sales agreed, up by 179% in the past year.

St Ives in Cornwall posted a 170% rise in sales with Buckhurst Hill, Essex up 164% and Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire up 156%.

