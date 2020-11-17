Homebuyer bidding wars are common this year — here's how to win

In 2020, shopping for a home has become a combat sport.

Motivated by mortgage rates at record-shattering lows, would-be homebuyers venturing into the housing market this year have often found few homes for sale but plenty of competition.

The result is bidding wars, as buyers submit offers on houses and find themselves vying with others who also are hoping to wind up with the keys.

Real estate brokerage Redfin is reporting that October was the sixth month in a row that more than half the offers submitted by its agents encountered bidding wars, meaning there was at least one competing bid.

Bidding wars are more common in some cities than in others. But the thing to keep in mind is that you can win a bidding war without going way over your budget.

Like musical chairs

Homebuying remains fiercely competitive because of a perfect storm of factors, says Redfin economist Taylor Marr.

"Bidding wars continue to be fueled by historically low mortgage rates and fewer homes up for sale than almost any time in the last two decades," Marr says. Also toss in the pandemic's shift to remote work, which has made it easier for Americans to look for new surroundings.

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are currently averaging just 2.84%, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. That's down almost one full percentage point from a year ago, when the average was 3.75%. Rates have set new all-time lows 12 times in 2020.

Marr has compared the bidding wars to games of musical chairs, where only the best bidders get seats. Last month, 56.8% of offers on homes drew competing bids, Redfin says.

"Generally, if you're bidding on a house that's in great condition in a good location with multiple offers, you've gotta go at least $20,000 over ask," says New Jersey Redfin agent Anthony Gonzalez. "Every single time that my client does, they win the deal."

America's bidding war hot spots

Salt Lake City is the nation's hottest bidding war battlefield, with 75% of offers drawing rival bids in the Utah capital last month, Redfin says.

In second place is San Diego, where 73.2% of offers ran into competition. Then comes San Francisco and the neighboring Silicon Valley; bidding wars occurred there 69.6% of the time in October, Redfin agents reported.

The cities with the lowest bidding war rates last month were Las Vegas (where 38.2% of offers had competition), followed by Miami (38.5%) and Chicago (at 41.1%).

