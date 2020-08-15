Home of the Week: A playful Venice compound with street-art cred

The unusual Venice compound, created for a toy company executive, evokes an urban warehouse with its metal siding and outdoor staircases that resemble fire escapes. Inside, polished concrete floors and exposed ductwork pair with artistic fixtures and splashes of color. Listed for $8.25 million, the fenced and hedged property includes a three-bedroom main house and a 430-square-foot studio. The backyard patio was inspired by the loading dock at Santa Monica's Bergamot Station. Two rooftop decks and a fire pit are among other outdoor features. A pixelated art piece by French street artist Invader, believed to be the artist's first residential commission, adorns a side of the of the warehouse-like design. (Christopher Nolasco)

Location: 813 Palms Blvd., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $8.25 million

Built: 2014

Living area: 3,414 square feet, three bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 7,614 square feet

Features: Polished concrete floors; open-concept floor plan; sunken courtyard; two rooftop decks; separate studio

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in June was $1.87 million, a 6.5% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jerry Jaffe, Compass, (310) 230-5478

