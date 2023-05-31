Home of the Week: This $9.3 Million Circular Villa Is Built Right Into the Hillside of a Greek Island

Views across the Aegean, zero neighbors, and swoon-worthy architecture is what this modern $9.3 million (€7.5 million) villa called Cronus offers—and it’s one of the most expensive properties on the Greek island of Antiparos.

Designed by Athens-based DECA Architecture, whose mission is to design immersive experiences and experiences that engage with human senses and emotion, Cronus certainly delights. Located on the Cycladic Greek island of Antiparos—known for its low-key luxury hotels, such as wellness-centric the Rooster, and celebrity resident Tom Hanks—this abode is extremely private. The closest home is a kilometer, or nearly three quarters of a mile, away, meaning that you can enjoy the Greek beauty, sunshine, and views in complete tranquility.

The infinity pool mimics the home’s spherical shape.

Both an aesthete’s dream and a functional home for practical buyers, Cronus is a semi-subterranean property built into the natural hillside and has a spherical, almost futuristic shape. DECA crafted the home with natural stone and concrete and open-plan interior spaces that follow the curvature of the architecture. The manse is set on a 2.4-acre lot, with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two half-baths, and 3,164 square feet of living space. There are two levels, each with exquisite ocean views and serene living spaces.

Here, form and function unite, and everything serves a purpose. The main body of the roof provides shade for the living spaces, while the center courtyard with a lemon tree opens to provide natural light for the home. The interior design features clean lines, a neutral color palette, and nature-inspired decor commonly seen among the Greek islands, which is often a rustic boho-chic style paired with sophisticated architectural elements.

The dining table sits under the shaded bamboo roof.

The main level houses a reception area and a sprawling living room with sea views, as well as a contemporary kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and a dine-in breakfast bar. The villa is wrapped with bi-fold doors that seamlessly connect the indoors and outdoors, so the entire floor feels breezy and open. This level also features the semi-outdoor dining table, the primary suite, and the large infinity pool that curves alongside the architecture. There’s also a grand pool deck for those who love to entertain.

Materials throughout the space mimic the colors of the terrain, such as the stone walls and bamboo ceilings—the latter of which shades the outdoor spaces. The stone concrete, meanwhile, drives home the abode’s modern and minimalist aesthetics. By night, the property is illuminated by overhead lighting and strategic light that makes the villa glow once the sun sets.

The modern kitchen.

The lower level is where you’ll find the additional five bedrooms with private terraces that are closed off by stone walls; a second kitchen; a garden; and a Pilates room. There is also outdoor dining, outdoor home theater, staff quarters, underfloor heating, and ample storage.

Antiparos is only accessible via boat from Paros, its larger sister island, and has a variety of local tavernas, private beaches, and famous archaeological sites. In addition to luxe and boutique hotels, the island is known for its famous faces who come to Antiparos in search of privacy.

