Home of the Week: This $12 Million Philadelphia Estate Is Laid Out Like a French-Style Village

Howard Walker
·5 min read

A French Normandy-style estate on the outskirts of Philadelphia, once owned by the heirs to the Campbell Soup fortune, has just seen its price slashed by over 50 percent, from $23.95 million to $11.75 million.

But don’t go rushing for your check book just yet. There’s a reason for this seemingly astonishing price cut.

More from Robb Report

Linden Hill, a 20-minute drive from downtown Philadelphia in the tony Gladwyne suburb, was designed in the late 1920s by local architect Edmund Gilchrist for wealthy stockbroker Rodman Ellison Griscom. Built to resemble a picture-perfect French village, it featured a stately 20-room main manor house, a multitude of cottages, outbuildings and barns and vast grounds.

The main house - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby&#x002019;s International Realty
The main house - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

In the 1950s, the estate was sold to Campbell Soup chemist John T. Dorrance, best-known for inventing the concept of condensing soup (which substantially reduced transportation costs). In total, Dorrance and his family lived at Linden Hill for more than half a century.

Fast forward to 1992, and Bob Burch, a leading venture capitalist, entrepreneur and former brother-in-law of fashion designer Tory Burch, bought Linden Hill and, with his wife Susan, raised their five children on the estate.

Part of the estate’s considerable appeal—but also an apparent negative—was the fact that that it came with 67 acres of lush, wooded land. Upkeep proved a constant challenge. So in 2013, Burch decided to sell, placing the estate on the market for $24.5 million.

The property has two swimming pools. - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby&#x002019;s International Realty
The property has two swimming pools. - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Among the compound’s impressive features are a 14,467-square-foot, stone-faced main house, a turreted caretaker’s house, various guest and staff houses, a horse stable, 10-car garage, two swimming pools, a tennis court and miles of horse-riding and walking trails.

But even with price cuts—at one point it was briefly offered for $19.5 million—finding a buyer proved elusive. So Burch came up with a series of creative alternatives that included dividing-up the estate in to parcels, or even converting it into a retirement home. All of the plans were reportedly shot down by local residents and area planning committees.

Now, after seven long years of being on and off the market, it seems there’s finally a solution for Linden Hill.

The entrance hall - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby&#x002019;s International Realty
The entrance hall - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Burch, his attorney and long-serving realtor Lisa Yakulis, of Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty, are close to getting approval to divide the 67 acres into five lots. This would include three new homesites, each around 10 acres and priced from $3.6 million.

“We’re really optimistic that this time our proposal will be approved. We even have one of the new lots under contract,” Kurfiss Sotheby’s Yakulis tells Robb Report.

The best part of the proposal is that the original Linden Hill estate is now being offered intact with all its buildings, but this time with roughly 31 (instead of 67) acres of grounds and a price tag of $11.75 million—or 51 per cent less.

A formal living room - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby&#x002019;s International Realty
A formal living room - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

“At that price point, we feel Linden Hill becomes extremely well-priced and very appealing. There are much smaller, less architecturally and historically significant estates in the Philadelphia Main Line area that are priced about the same,” adds Yakulis.

The new design of the estate will not in any way effect the original property, she explains. The stately, arrow-straight driveway off cul-de-sac’d Monk Road in Gladwyne will still lead down to the so-called Farm Court, flanked by the lovely, turreted caretaker’s cottage and various outbuildings.

A portion of the grounds - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby&#x002019;s International Realty
A portion of the grounds - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

The driveway still continues through a narrow opening, flanked by tall-chimneyed guest houses, into the estate’s main courtyard with the imposing manor house straight ahead.

“The main house is just the most majestic example of French Normandy-inspired design, constructed on a breathtaking scale with magnificent symmetry. And it’s unique in that the owners have preserved, restored and maintained it perfectly,” says Yakulis.

Inside the main house there are eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, a living room with hand-carved, wood-paneled walls, a fully modernized kitchen and entry hall with a sweeping main staircase. For ornithophiles, steps away from the house is a whimsical stone aviary with a turreted tile roof and wrought-iron cages on each side, one currently for the Burch family’s egg-providing chickens, the other for peacocks and guinea hens.

The parlor - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby&#x002019;s International Realty
The parlor - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

“Before Covid-19, potential buyers would look at all the different buildings and question why they would need all these rooms and all this space,” explains Yakulis.

“Now, with families working from home, and older children staying home longer, having all this private space is suddenly very attractive. The one thing Linden Hill offers in abundance is space,” she adds.

Check out more images of the home below:

The kitchen - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby&#x002019;s International Realty
The kitchen - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Another living area - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby&#x002019;s International Realty
Another living area - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

The pool and grounds - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby&#x002019;s International Realty
The pool and grounds - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

A bathroom - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby&#x002019;s International Realty
A bathroom - Credit: Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtesy Steve Davies for Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • AdFreeRateUpdate.com

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    1.9% Fixed Rate Get Home Equity, Cash Out Refi

    Today's best home equity and cash out refinance rates from 2.1% APR. View Rates & Calculate Payment. 10, 15, 20, 30 Year terms. View Rates Now.

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • AdSave Homeowners Insurance

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Why Virginia Homeowners Are Ditching Their Insurer

    Homeowners should read this! New "Tool" uncovers how much you should really pay for home insurance. Insurers hope less people know about this.

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • AdMy Insurance Savings

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Virginia: New Policy For Cars Driven Under 50 Miles/Day

    Don't pay another auto insurance bill until you read this...

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • AdVerizon

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Save on iPhone 13 Pro.

    Get iPhone 13 Pro on us. With select trade-in and select Unlimited plans. Add’l terms apply.

  • Forge FC's CONCACAF Champions League campaign over after loss to Cruz Azul

    Forge FC saw the first CONCACAF Champions League campaign of a Canadian Premier League club come to an end in the round of 16 on Thursday night. The Hamilton-based team lost to Mexico's Cruz Azul 3-1 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a week after being defeated 1-0 at the Tim Hortons Field in the first-leg. Angel Romero, Rafael Baca and Juan Escobar scored for the Mexicans in the first half. Canadian forward David Choinière replied for Forge to make it 2-1 in the 26th minute, scoring the fir

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • AdGundry MD Total Restore

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    If You Eat Oatmeal Every Day, This Is What Happens

    Top Doctor explains what eating certain fruits, veggies, and whole grains may cause to your body. You might be surprised at the effects!

  • Curry, Warriors return from All-Star break to rout Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Stephen Curry had 18 points and 14 assists and the Golden State Warriors returned from the All-Star break to rout the Portland Trail Blazers 132-95 on Thursday night. Klay Thompson also had 18 points for the Warriors. They lost four of their last five before the break. The Warriors led by 37 points in the second half and rested their starters in the fourth quarter. Anfernee Simons had 24 points for Portland. The Trail Blazers had won four in a row. Gary Payton II started fo

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Canada's Shapovalov advances to Dubai semifinals with win over Berankis

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis on Thursday. Shapovalov, the sixth seed in Dubai, fired 14 aces in the match that lasted one hour 31 minutes and did not face a break point. He converted two of his three breakpoint chances against Berankis. After a first set in which both players held serve until the tiebreak, Shapovalov took over in the second s

  • Admatch

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Single in Ashburn? See who's on Match!

    Looking for a real relationship? Click here to view profiles and meet someone near you. Get started today!

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben