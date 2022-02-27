'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Introduces a New Family Member with an Emotional Instagram Post

Photo credit: Manny Carabel - Getty Images

The loss of a pet is heartbreaking, and it can be particularly difficult for the youngest members of the family. And that seems to be the case in the Napier house.

Erin Napier is a successful television star, small town advocate, and author, but her posts about real life and motherhood are what endear her to her fans. Erin and Ben announced in July that their sweet 12-year-old dog Baker had died. Erin shared that their daughter Helen, now 4 years old, would particularly miss their family pet. Seven months later, it looks like Helen is still struggling with the loss.

Erin shared a heartbreaking video of Helen crying under a blanket. Helen says, "Everything was good with Baker. Now I don't have a Baker and now I'm just lonely without a friend at my house." When it's explained that Helen can play with her (human) friends Lucy and Lottie, the 4-year-old replies, "I just want an animal friend." Anyone who has lost a pet can relate to these emotions! But, fear not, it seems like a happy ending is in sight for Helen and her family.



Erin captioned the video, "Our dog Baker passed last July and anytime Helen gets tired and emotional, oh she crushes us! Problem (😭) —> Solution. Meet the new Baker!" The video is followed by a photo of Ben smiling in a pickup truck holding a sweet fluffy puppy. Fans flooded Erin's comments with words of support and encouragement.

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, an animal lover herself, wrote, "I am in TEARS. 'I just want an animal friend.' 😭😭😭 Helen!!"

One fan wrote, "Ohhh, Erin! Her little voice! I’m welling up. 😢. But hooray for the new Baker! ✨🙏🏻" and another commented, "Sweet Helen! We do miss our furry friends terribly when they leave us. Hope that new puppy puts a huge smile on her face! Congratulations!! ❤️🐶❤️."

We're hoping for years of happy memories for Helen and the new Baker!

