'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Just Posted the Sweetest Photos of Her Daughters

Photo credit: Manny Carabel - Getty Images

It's an exciting time for the Napier family! Ben and Erin, hosts of HGTV hit Home Town, are branching out on a new adventure, and it looks like their young family is in tow.

The couple announced that season 2 of their spinoff Home Town Takeover was heading West. After revitalizing their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and Wetumpka, Alabama, Ben and Erin, along with new cohosts Jenny and Dave Marrs of Fixer to Fabulous, are taking on Fort Morgan, Colorado, as their new project.

Erin is careful to protect her daughters' identities on Instagram, especially after a terrifying situation with a stranger who threatened her family, but she does share glimpses into her life as a mom. This time, she posted photos of Mae and Helen during their summer travels, including one of the girls holding hands and wearing matching outfits.

Erin captioned the post, "the wild west adventures of the napier sisters."

Fans jumped in with comments. One wrote, "My goodness May is so grown up! Love the pictures especially of the two of them!!👍🏻😘😍" and another said, "Getting ready to have my second girl any day and your girls make me so excited to have two sister friends 💕." One commenter wrote, "Thank you for sharing them with all of us. Precious sisters. 💗💗."

Ben shared pictures from the trip on his Instagram account too, including a stunning photo of Erin riding in a vintage pickup truck, with the caption, "Ride or die."

We're so excited to see more of Ben and Erin's Colorado adventures!

You Might Also Like