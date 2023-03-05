'Home Town' Fans Are Calling Erin Napier's Rare Photo of Her Daughter "Precious"
Erin Napier has spring fever! While the new season doesn't officially arrive for a few weeks, and parts of the country are still covered in snow, that didn't stop Erin from commemorated a warm day in Mississippi.
The Home Town host took to Instagram to share a photo of her youngest daughter, Mae, who will turn two in May. Erin protects her daughters' identities on social media, especially after a frightening interaction with a stranger, but she does offer glimpses into their day-to-day life.
In this new photo, Erin's daughter takes advantage of the sunny day with a tricycle ride. Erin captioned the photo, "if our summers felt like our Februaries y’all would all want to live in #mississippi"
Fans left dozens of messages about the idyllic weather and also comments like, "Such a sweet photo! Love her hairstyle," "Oh my goodness! Does life get any more precious than this?!" "Adorable! 💛" and "Little Erin! She looks just like her sweet little mama."
Regardless of the weather, it's about to be a busy season for Erin and her husband Ben. Erin, a best-selling author, has a new book, Heirloom Rooms: Soulful Stories of Home, coming out in October, and she and Ben are returning for season 2 of Home Town Takeover later this year.
