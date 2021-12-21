Home Town' s Ben and Erin Napier Are Finding Their 'Groove' as a Family of 4: 'Every Day Is a Dance'

Erin and Ben Napier have three TV shows, two stores and a handful of new business ventures on the horizon — but their world still centers on two little girls.

The Home Town stars welcomed their second daughter, Mae, 7 months, last spring and share daughter Helen 3. And while they admit they don't have all the kinks worked out when it comes to parenting as a family of four, they're grateful to be finding their "rhythm."

"It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it," Erin, 36, jokes in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "The wheels fall off around 5 p.m."

Ben's day starts at 4:30 each morning and, he says, "I have every minute planned and scheduled until 8:30 or 9, whenever we get Helen in bed."

"We're just trying to find our rhythm," Erin explains. "We had a rhythm as a family of three, and now we're a family of four. Mae needs things when she needs them, and so does Helen and so do we. It's a challenge, but I think we're figuring it out."

The couple, who in 2022 will star in a new HGTV show (Home Town Kickstart Presented by People), release Erin's first children's book, and open a new bath and body product store and a factory that will produce butcher block cutting boards and countertops in their home town of Laurel, Mississippi, say they've had to be diligent to make sure family is always a priority.

"We have had to get more help with that, honestly," says Erin of adjusting to being a mom of two. "The only trick I've learned so far is that you've got to say what you need. And what I need is to be there for my kids."

To make that happen, she made a rule for herself and their crew that she and Ben would work "normal" hours — from 8 to 5 — and after that, it's family time. She adds of Helen and Mae, "I really don't want someone else to raise them. I want us to be 100 percent a part of their life."

And when they can't be home, their girls go to work with them. "If we are going to go on the road for [Home Town] Takeover, or if we're going to do media stuff in New York, then we're going to have to bring our family along with us," says Ben. "And so that's how we do it. We don't fold on our family time."

One thing they hope will help with that balance is a new country escape for their family, which they reveal fans will get to see being restored on season 6 of Home Town, premiering Dec. 26.

"It's sort of a hideaway for us, a place out near family land where we can go and let the girls run on the weekends," says Ben, who notes they're also keeping their home in town, which "has been Erin's dream house since long before she met me."

He adds, "I think we're finding our groove—and this place is going to help us."

The Napier's Christmas special, Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, and the season 6 premiere of Home Town both air on HGTV Dec. 26.