Home Theater Seating Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period: 2022 TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global home theater seating market size stood at US$ 2.0 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.1 Bn by 2031. The global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2031. Growth of the global home theater seating market is likely to be fueled by development of the entertainment business during the forecast period. Increase in customer spending on entertainment and luxury items is due to rising disposable income. In home theater seating, chairs are becoming more popular than sofas as they take up less room.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture

Market demand for home entertainment is predicted to rise, which is anticipated to present market players with lucrative growth prospects. People avoided public meetings due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which caused a significant shift toward indoor recreation. Companies are devoting their R&D efforts on developing smart chairs with IoT integration to improve their market share for home theater seating.

Market demand for home theater seating has risen as a result of research and development into new designs and use of novel technologies.Key consumer of chairs and lounges is the global film industry. The combined home and mobile entertainment/theatrical market in the U.S. was estimated at US$ 36.8 Bn in 2021, up 14% from 2020, as reported by the Motion Picture Association of America. As a result, growth of the film industry is estimated to drive business opportunities in the global home theater seating market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Sports events have become incredibly popular all over the world. Many people choose to view these matches in the convenience of their homes. The 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina reportedly attracted 32 million viewers in India on JioCinema, as per Viacom18 Media Private Limited. Thus, the dynamics of the home theater seating industry are predicted to be fueled by the growth in sports viewing in the near future.

The individual chair product type segment is predicted to have the largest share between 2022 and 2031, based on the recent market forecast for the home theater seating industry. Smaller houses and single-income households are increasingly favoring individual home theater chairs. Additionally, individual chairs are typically bought to match two or more row seaters, which is expected to increase the market value of home theater seating.

Based on category, the chairs segment is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period, according to this market report. Compared to home theater lounges, home theater chairs are more affordable and take up less room. A comfortable viewing experience is provided by home theater chairs. Additionally, they effectively support the neck and the lumbar area, which is likely to boost their demand in the global industry.

Global Home Theater Seating Market: Growth Drivers

Urban residents are becoming more informed about and inclined toward various types of home theater seating products. Approximately 8.2% of homes in the US (6 million) had a value of US$1 Mn or higher in February 2022, up from 4.8% (3.5 million) in 2020, as per Redfin. Therefore, rise in spending on home interiors, construction of luxury residences, and growth of the urban populace are anticipated to drive the global industry growth.

Global Home Theater Seating Market: Regional Landscape

North America is projected to have the highest share of the global home theater seating market between 2022 and 2031, based on the most recent market forecast. Market development in North America is supported by growth of the home entertainment industry and increase in spending on home decor.

Global Home Theater Seating Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Verona - Valencia Theater Seating

Premierehts, LLC

Octane Seating

Cineak NV

Vismara F.lli sas

Seatcraft

Global Home Theater Seating Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Individual Chair

Row of Two

Row of Three

Row of Four

Row of Five or More

Category

Chairs

Loungers

Material

Leather

Fabric

Price

Below US$ 100

US$ 100 to US$ 500

US$ 501 to US$ 1000

Above US$ 1000

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

