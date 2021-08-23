This at-home test can help you determine which foods you may be sensitive to — and it’s on sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You may have heard people say food is fuel or food is medicine. However, sometimes food can make you feel sick. Of course, you’ve heard of food poisoning or allergies, but that’s not what this is about. Rather, food sensitivities are foods your body may not be able to digest or that may cause an adverse reaction.

To find out which foods will make you feel your best and your worst, you can (and should) speak to your doctor. However, wellness brand EverlyWell also offers an At-Home Food Sensitivity Test that’s currently on sale for 20% off.

Many people who want to find out which foods they’re sensitive to will try an elimination diet. This entails eliminating foods from your diet for a while, then adding them back in to see how your body reacts. The goal is to identify foods that cause gastrointestinal issues such as indigestion, stomach pain and bloating. It can also help pinpoint causes of other problems such as migraines, acne, mood changes, low energy and more. It’s not about weight loss. And the process usually requires the help of a professional and precise planning. An elimination diet can last anywhere from three to eight weeks.

However, EverlyWell’s At-Home Food Sensitivity Test aims to aid with the elimination diet process. The test uses a small blood sample via finger prick to measure your body’s immune response to a list of 96 foods. (You can see the full list on its website.)

Your results will provide a rating for each food on the list, ranking them on a scale from normal reactivity to high reactivity. A higher level can mean a specific food could be the culprit behind your symptoms. Then, you can try removing that food from your everyday diet and adding it back in to see how you feel.

Keep in mind that this isn’t a food allergy test. It also won’t determine if you’re lactose intolerant or suffer from celiac disease. However, the test can help you better determine which foods may cause symptoms or make you feel ill during an elimination diet — and it can speed up the process significantly.

For a limited time, you can get the EverlyWell At-Home Food Sensitivity Test on sale for 20% off when you use the code FS20 at checkout. It’s regularly $159, but the discount code will make it $127.20. Still, it’s not exactly cheap, so if you’re not serious about testing for food sensitivities, it may not be for you. But if you’ve been struggling for a while, talk to your doctor and give the test a try.

