Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

The Home Secretary is to mull a decision to hold a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after years of campaigning by the victims’ families.

Priti Patel said she would consider establishing a statutory inquiry into the blasts, after Conservative West Midlands mayor Andy Street raised the issue with the Home Secretary at a meeting in London some weeks ago.

In April last year, an inquest jury found a botched IRA warning call led to the deaths of 21 people unlawfully killed in the atrocity on November 21 1974.

Two bombs planted in the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs also injured up to 220 other victims.

A flawed investigation by West Midlands Police led to the wrongful convictions of the Birmingham Six – one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

Mr Street, a long-time supporter of the Justice for the 21 Campaign, said he was optimistic a final decision could follow within “months”, adding the bombings were “the biggest unsolved murder in recent British history”.

Welcoming the announcement, the mayor added: “We have been pressing, along with the families, different home secretaries to make this decision.

“I simply sat down with the current Home Secretary and said ‘Priti there is a real issue here, we need you to make this decision’.

“She’s examined it herself and she has now decided there is sufficient of a case here to look really thoroughly at the case for a public inquiry.”

He added “full credit” should go to the victims’ families for applying “consistent pressure” down the years.

Ms Patel also wanted to visit Birmingham to meet justice campaigners, including Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the bombings, to “really hear first-hand how the pain of this still lives on”, said Mr Street.

He added: “I am sure that when she meets the families she will be even more certain that it’s the right thing to do.”

Asked about the timing of the announcement, Mr Street said the conclusion of the inquest last year meant “every other step in the chain has been exhausted”.

“The only thing that is left as an option, is a public inquiry,” he said.

He added it was also Ms Patel’s “own personal judgment” to consider a public inquiry, when previous home secretaries from both parties “have chosen not to”.

