Home secretary described Stockton as ‘shithole’, MP claims

A Labour MP has claimed that his constituency was described as a “shithole” by the home secretary, James Cleverly, during prime minister’s questions.

Alex Cunningham said Cleverly had uttered the phrase when the Labour MP for Stockton North asked during prime minister’s questions: “Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?”

After standing up later in parliament to raise a point of order with the deputy speaker Eleanor Laing, Cunningham said of Cleverly: “He was seen and heard to say: ‘Because it’s a shithole,’” Cunningham said, to gasps from fellow Labour MPs.

Cunningham said he had contacted Cleverly’s office and told them that he was planning to name him but the minister had “sadly” chosen not to be in the chamber.

Cleverly has denied to the Guardian that he said the word.

Cunningham added: “I know he is denying being the culprit, but madam deputy speaker the audio is clear and has been checked and checked and checked again. There is no doubt that these comments shame the home secretary, this rotten government and the Tory party.”

Cunningham asked how an apology could be secured from the home secretary, who was appointed last month, for the “insult and foul language”.

Laing said her understanding was that the Commons speaker did not hear any remark of the kind earlier and that the alleged words were not actually used “although I appreciate what the honourable gentleman says”.

“I think we all know it’s very difficult in the noisy atmosphere of prime minister’s questions to discern exactly what someone says so I can make no judgment here from the chair as to what was said or wasn’t said, but I can understand the honourable gentleman’s concern,” she said.

“I would remind honourable members of the need for good temper and moderation in the language they use in this chamber and that those rules of decency should be observed in particular when referring to other honourable members, their constituents and the constituencies they represent.”

Laing said she could make no judgment but that she was sure an apology would be issued if one is necessary.

A spokesperson for Cleverly said the home secretary “did not, and would not say” the words Cunningham had accused him of saying.

“He’s disappointed anyone would accuse him of doing so,” the spokesperson added.