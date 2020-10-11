Work From Home Scenes FT. Amitabh Bachchan

There's nothing as evergreen as Amitabh Bachchan and his timeless dialogues. You don't necessarily have to have grown up on Bachchan's films to know his dialogues by heart. From being an angry young man to becoming a symbol of timeless wisdom, Bachchan's journey is a long one. As he turns a year older on 11 October, we took the liberty of giving his dialogues a contemporary take.

What would it be like to work from home - the Bachchan way?

Watch the video for more!

Video Editor: Veeru Mohan

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ in the Time of COVID

. Read more on What Do You Meme by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouWork From Home Scenes FT. Amitabh Bachchan . Read more on What Do You Meme by The Quint.