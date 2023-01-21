'New home, same mission': Georgia playoff hero Adonai Mitchell transferring to Texas

Texas has added another target to its passing game.

Former Georgia receiver Adonai Mitchell announced on Friday night that he will transfer to Texas. The Longhorns confirmed the signing of Mitchell later in the night.

Over two years at Georgia, Mitchell won two national championships. He averaged 14.7 yards over his 38 receptions.

"New home, same mission," Mitchell tweeted.

This past season, Mitchell appeared in six games and scored in both of Georgia's playoff games. As a freshman, Mitchell started 12 times and caught the go-ahead touchdown against Alabama in the national championship game.

The 6-4, 190-pound Mitchell was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

new home , same mission 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/GyBouX4owm — Adonai Mitchell 5️⃣ (@MoCityMitch) January 21, 2023

After the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian opined that it "kind of felt like all year we were searching for a third wideout." That shouldn't be a problem for Texas in 2023.

Adonai Mitchell has transferred to Texas.

Mitchell joins a receiving corps that is set to retain both Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, who combined for 110 receptions, 1,412 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. Casey Cain closed out his second season at Texas with a 108-yard game in the Alamo Bowl. Isaiah Neyor, who was an All-Mountain West Conference honoree in 2021, should also be recovered from a knee injury that sidelined the Wyoming transfer this past season.

4 Games, 4 Touchdowns.



AD Mitchell was different in the playoffs 😤pic.twitter.com/Qv7BgZNN7A — The Players' Lounge (@ThPlayersLounge) January 18, 2023

Texas also boasts a lot of young talent among its receivers. Incoming freshmen Johntay Cook, Ryan Niblett and DeAndre Moore were all four-star recruits, and rising sophomore Brenen Thompson was a four-star prize in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Whittington has previously compared second-year receiver Savion Red to NFL star Deebo Samuel.

Texas, though, is searching for someone to coach these receivers next season. Earlier this month, former UT receivers coach Brennan Marion left Austin to become the offensive coordinator at UNLV.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former Georgia receiver Adonai Mitchell transferring to Texas