As home sales stall, sellers' fix-it punch list budget is 50% higher, data shows

Terry Collins, USA TODAY
·4 min read

As more houses for sale remain on the market longer in the U.S., the fix-it budget for home sellers has seen a more than 50% spike in price in the past year, according to new data.

The average work order for repairs was around $3,831 in September compared to $2,537 at the same time a year ago, said PunchListUSA, a Charleston, South Carolina-based property-tech inspection and repair company that operates in 14 major cities including Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

PunchListUSA's findings come from work orders generated from more than 26,000 estimates through its platform. Additionally, repair requests from home buyers are more than 100% higher compared to a year ago the company said. That's because many buyers were once willing to waive such contingencies, including certain home inspections, as the demand for housing soared in uber-competitive markets, PunchListUSA Chief Financial Officer Mark Kearns told USA TODAY.

"Owners making repairs to their homes at the buyer's request  is almost becoming a requirement again," Kearns said. "We're witnessing the industry reversing course from a seller's market to a buyer's market."

Big Dip: Home prices decline at rates seen close to a decade ago

Fix-It Or Else: Homebuyers are rejecting more offers than ever for 'tiny' issues. What's a seller to do?

More home buyers "can walk away"

PunchListUSA's fix-it figures also come as the nation's once-hot housing market continues to cool. Existing home sales fell 0.4% in August, a seventh straight month of decline, falling 20% from the same month a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors' latest figures. Year-over-year sales dropped to 4.8 million in August from 5.99 million in August 2021, the NAR also reported.

In addition, about 60,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in June, according to real estate broker Redfin , totaling about 14.9% of homes under contract that month. That was the highest percentage on record, excluding March and April 2020, when the housing market came to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The market has softened and buyers can walk away if the repairs are not being done," said Lora Helt, PunchListUSA's chief growth officer. "A lot of contracts are being null and voided."

A correction, not a recession - yet: Housing market correction? Here's what experts think is ahead for the real estate market

Choice is yours: To 'fixer-upper' or not? That's the question for many Americans in a pricey housing market

Repair work order price increasing

PunchlistUSA also said it had seen a 37% increase in average repair work order size year-over-year, rising to $3,729 in September compared to $2,727 in September 2021. The most requested repairs include electrical wiring, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, upgrades to kitchens 15 years and older, and roof repairs, including leaks.

That finding also comes as homes in the U.S. spent an average of 50 days on the market last month, an increase from a record  low of 31 days back in May, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve and Realtor.com.

PunchListUSA's Helt said there is slightly more housing supply on the market than there was just six months ago. The supply of homes for sale was up 27% in September compared to the same time a year ago, Realtor.com said.

"More availability means (buyers) don't have to take that house," said Helt, noting that while home prices are down. The median home price of $389,500 in August was still nearly 8% higher than a year ago according to  NAR.

The more you know: Housing market first-timer? From contingency to foreclosure to housing market predictions, what you should know.

What homeowners surviving Ian should know: As Hurricane Ian creates havoc, what does home insurance cover after a disaster?

What renters surviving Ian need to know: Hurricane Ian: Here's how renters can avoid panic and prepare for natural disasters: Severe storms, wildfires

Housing market mortgage rates

Soaring mortgage rates are also a factor, Helt added. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage, which accounts for more than 90% of all mortgage applications, is now slightly more than 7%, according to Mortgage News Daily.

A home is a big investment, so it pays to have a good grasp of what you’re getting into as a buyer.
A home is a big investment, so it pays to have a good grasp of what you’re getting into as a buyer.

That's more than double the mortgage rate of around 3% at the start of 2022, forcing more would-be home buyers to really take stock, Helt said.

"Buyers now want fewer fixer-uppers and more move-in ready homes," Helt said. "They want more transparency for the price they're paying."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Home sellers' fix-it punch list budget is 50% higher than last year

Latest Stories

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin