Home for sale is a technicolor oddity and could be ‘for a Brady Bunch sequel.’ See it

A house that looks like it stepped out of Doctor Who’s tardis has landed on the real estate market in Provo, Utah, and it’s downright groovy.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is listed for $789,000 and has a very curious exterior that is surrounded by lush greenery with a picture perfect mountain backdrop.

The interior is a different world all its own with bright green-yellow carpeting, metallic wallpaper in almost every room and multi-colored…toilets?

“Indian Hills 1970’s Immaculate Time Capsule!” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says. “This delightful home is so full of incredible personality, it could easily be the next set for a Brady Bunch sequel. Original green shag wall-to-wall carpet, velvet and metallic wallpaper, colorful toilets and sinks, and so much more.”

Features of the 4,450-square-foot home include:

Basement

Fireplaces

Balcony

Vaulted ceilings

Yes, in true 70s vintage style, there is carpeting in the kitchen.

The residence was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page that highlights unique houses for sale across the globe, and people were in love.

“This house is amazing! I love that it is like a time capsule, perfectly locked in time,” one person said on Facebook.

“They sure kept it in amazing condition! Wow,” another commented.

“I want to hate it - but what an amazing time capsule!” someone noted.

“I’d leave it exactly as it was if I bought it. It’s got so much character,” one person observed.

The listing is held by Creighton Lowe.

Provo is 45 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

