This home for sale in Missouri includes a jail with nine cells

A home listed for sale in Missouri includes a lower level jail with nine cells.

A home listing in Missouri is offering way more amenities than hardwood floors or an updated kitchen. It also has what appears to be a functioning jail.

According to the listing, the two-bedroom, two bath, home for sale at $350,000 was originally the Howard County, Missouri, sheriff's house and jail in 1875.

The home has been rewired, features updated plumbing and a new HVAC system. The listing says the property underwent an "extensive renovation."

But the highlight is clearly the jail, which includes nine cells, a booking room and a half-bath. "The cell door lock throws appear to be operational," reads a description of the listing.

Naturally, the unusual listing caught the attention of users on Twitter. "Who wants to look at a late night nightmare house with me??" said Twitter user @NatalieZed.

Who wants to look at a late night nightmare house with me??



There is a very, very SHARP turn this property takes.



(endless thanks to @rachelmack for sending this to me) https://t.co/ylsJRtNAaA







— ℕ𝕒𝕥𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕖 ℤ𝕚𝕟𝕒 𝕎𝕒𝕝𝕤𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕤 (@NatalieZed) August 16, 2020

Anyone need a house with jail cells in the basement? 🤣🤣https://t.co/jxv08dNmqV — Brandy (@Brandy1024) August 17, 2020

this gorgeous house with AN ENTIRE PRISON in it can be yours for only $350,000 https://t.co/Z8o1L28q4l pic.twitter.com/7EpU1AyI3A — Saira Khan (@sairakh) August 17, 2020

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missouri home up for sale includes operational jail