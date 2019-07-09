Home Run Derby 2019 results: Mets' Pete Alonso launches epic dingers, rocks Cleveland in Derby win

It doesn't take experience to hit dingers.

Mets rookie Pete Alonso is already somewhat experienced with launching home runs, with 30 already on the season. On Monday night, the rookie phenomenom took home the 2019 Home Run Derby honors, ousting fellow rookie sensation Vlad Guerrero Jr. Alonso launched 23 bombs in the final round to oust

It was, by far, one of the most entertaining nights in Home Run Derby history. Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and Guerrero Jr. threw down in the second round, combining for 79 bombs that needed two, three-swing playoffs to decide.

Ronald Acuña Jr. also showcased power of his own, launching righteous moonshots to all fields. He was dispatched by Alonso in the second round.

Read about and watch all of the longballs from a highly entertaining 2019 Home Run Derby below.

All times Eastern.

Home Run Derby 2019: Live updates, highlights, commentary

Final round

10:28 p.m. — ALONSO WINS!

10:47 p.m. — Alonso pumps up the crowd during his timeout. He thinks he's got it.

10:38 p.m. — Vlad Jr. gets to 22. Now Also will have a chance to win it all.

Here's how Pete Alonso finished his last round.



Can he beat Vlad Jr.?pic.twitter.com/0VBcVe9brf



— Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) July 9, 2019

10:30 p.m. — It's Vlad Jr. vs. Pete.

Round two matchups

Pete Alonso 20, Ronald Acuna Jr. 19

10:24 p.m. — Alonso is going to the final round! Two rookies will battle for the $1 million prize.

10:20 p.m. — Acuna finished with 19, and a decent start from Alonso should make this close.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 40, Joc Pederson 39 (via tiebreaker)

10:03 p.m. — After three tiebreakers, Vlad Jr. advances by a count of 40-39.

9:57 p.m. — Vlad Jr. ups his score to 37 with a one-minute swing off. Joc equals him again. They'll each get three swings.

9:52 p.m. — JOC TIES HIM AT 29.

9:40 p.m. — Twenty-nine for the kid. Again.

9:38 p.m. — This Vlad Jr. guy is pretty crazy. He's picking up where he left off last round.

Round one matchups

Final: Pete Alonso 14, Carlos Santana 13

9:25 p.m. — Alonso wasn't great, but he got hot enough late to advance.

9:20 p.m. — Santana finishes with 13, tying Chapman for lowest score.

9:17 p.m. — Santana, hitting in front of his own fans, is off to a slow start. He has just five home runs with 1:41 remaining.

Final: Ronald Acuna Jr. 25, Josh Bell 18

9:12 p.m. — Bell manages to hit 18, and Acuna Jr. will move on.

9:07 p.m. — Bell calls his timeout with 2:33 left. He's only hit four homers so far. He'll need to his 22 more if he wants to move on.

9:03 p.m. — Ronald Acuna Jr. crushes 25 homers in the first round. Josh Bell will have a tall order to fill if he wants to advance to the semifinals.

Final: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 29, Matt Chapman 13

8:47 p.m. — Chapman isn't on pace to get close to Vlad Jr. but for him the hope is to post a respectable total.

8:41 P.M. — He finishes with 29!

U N R E A L.pic.twitter.com/64jAW445UK — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) July 9, 2019

8:40 p.m. — Twenty-four before the bonus for Vlad Jr.

8:36 p.m. — Vlad Jr. is off to a huge start. Twelve bombs and still two minutes to go.

Final: Joc Pederson 21, Alex Bregman 16

8:33 p.m. — Bregman finishes with 16. What an amateur. Pederson is on to the next round.

8:28 p.m. — As Bregman hits, Pederson breathes heavily on the side, clearly tired from his first-round power outburtst. He's in great position to advance.

8:24 p.m. — Pederson finishes his round with 21 home runs. That's a lot. Bregman has some catching up to do.

8:21 p.m. — Not sure about this camera/graphic setup on ESPN. A lot going on and difficult to track the length of the homers.

8:19 p.m. — Pederson calls timeout with 2:11 left in his round.

8:18 p.m. — We're underway, with Bregman vs. Pederson the first matchup of the night.

MLB Home Run Derby 2019 format

An eight-player, three-round, single-elimination tournament will determine the Home Run Derby champion. First-round matchups are based on regular-season home run totals; Yelich, who leads MLB in home runs, will be the No. 1 seed (Chapman will be taking his place after Yelich withdrew from the competition) and face the competitor with the least amount of long balls in the opening round.

Players will have four minutes in each round to hit as many home runs as possible. They will receive 30 additional seconds in a round if they notch at least two home runs that travel more than 440 feet.

Ties will be broken by a one-minute swing-off.