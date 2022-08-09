Home renovations have become unaffordable, unbearable and seemingly unavoidable, survey finds

Kevin Hamilton
·4 min read
Home renovations have become unaffordable, unbearable and seemingly unavoidable, survey finds
Home renovations have become unaffordable, unbearable and seemingly unavoidable, survey finds

Finding a home that fits your budget can be a titanic effort, and a MoneyWise survey suggests homebuyers are rarely done once they get the keys.

In today’s tight market, many Americans are buying properties that don’t quite fit their needs and making up the difference with home improvement projects after closing.

Four out of five respondents with home renovation experience say they bought their abodes with renos already in mind.

Our survey of 1,002 homeowners shows these renovations are often lengthy and expensive endeavors — and even if everything goes to plan, satisfaction is never guaranteed.

Key takeaways

  • One in 4 respondents said the biggest obstacle to completing their project was a hike in material costs due to supply chain issues.

  • Respondents who experienced mistakes during the renovation process spent an average of $1,984 fixing the worst one.

  • 56% of respondents felt, at least at some point, that their home renovations will never be complete.

Home is where the hardware is
MoneyWise

Reasons to renovate

It’s rare to find a truly turn-key property that fits all of your wants and needs, spanning location, size, amenities, style and cost. For some, renovations are just an essential part of the homebuying process.

The specific reasons for breaking out the hammer and hacksaw varied among respondents. No more than about half shared the same goal, whether that was beautifying their home or increasing its value.

Issues of form and function were both well represented among the responses. So were financial concerns, although the long-term cost savings of increasing energy efficiency came in a distant last place.

Whatever the reason for renovating, our survey found projects often take a substantial amount of time to complete.

When asked how long the renovation process is taking — or how long it took, if completed — the most common response was three to six months. Only about 1 in 10 respondents wrapped up the job in under 30 days.

Don’t miss

Construction costs
MoneyWise

The price of uncertainty

Homeowners shelled out an average of $6,721 for their home improvement projects, a number that encompasses the many surprises and uncertainties that can pop up after you open your walls.

Thirty-five percent of respondents reported that their renovations ended up costing a little more than they originally planned, and an additional 8% said they paid substantially more.

A common problem, identified by 28% of respondents as the worst they experienced, was the increased cost of materials due to supply chain issues.

The pandemic inspired a flurry of home renos but crimped the flow of critical goods. The price of lumber, for example, soared 90% between April 2020 and April 2021.

Twenty-nine percent said they had to do more renovations than anticipated, which can happen for several reasons.

Homeowners frequently bemoaned unpleasant discoveries like mold, but nothing stings as much as a serious mistake that threatens to derail the whole project. Respondents who experienced one or more mistakes paid nearly $2,000 extra to fix the worst one.

Not all surprises are bad, however. About 23% said they actually paid less than originally quoted, with 5% saying they paid much less.

Renovation regrets
MoneyWise

If you could turn back time

While the goal of any renovation is to make your home more comfortable or more valuable, the process itself is rarely a rollicking good time.

About 63% of respondents said their home renovations left them feeling overwhelmed. Yet finishing the project doesn’t always bring relief.

There’s no feeling quite so painful as the slow, inescapable realization that you just spent an incredible amount of time, effort and money on changes you absolutely hate.

Mercifully, the most common regrets are fairly cheap to change, such as gaudy kitchen cabinets or accent walls that draw the wrong kind of attention. Creating a deck or master bathroom, not so much.

More than half of respondents said that, at least at some point, they felt they would never reach perfection. That said, sometimes it’s best to settle for “good enough.”

Getting your home just right can turn into an expensive obsession. To see what that looks like, check out our previous survey on how embarrassment and envy can influence home decor decisions.

What to read next

  • High prices, rising interest rates and a volatile stock market — here’s why you need a financial advisor as a recession looms

  • Mitt Romney says a billionaire tax will trigger demand for these two physical assets — get in now before the super-rich swarm

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the multifamily housing market — here are 3 of the easiest ways to take advantage

Methodology and limitations

MoneyWise partnered with a polling firm to ask 1,002 American homeowners about their experiences with home renovations. Data was collected from March 7 to March 9 of 2022. Among the respondents, 52% were men and 48% were women. By generation, 10% of respondents were baby boomers, 29% were members of Gen X, and 61% were millennials or younger. The margin of error for this study is plus or minus three percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Outliers were removed from free-response questions. Surveys relying on self-reported data have limitations, such as exaggeration, telescoping and selective memory.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • National Bank Open in Toronto to be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.