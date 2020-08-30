Home renovation spending heats up again after COVID-19 pandemic led to deep freeze

After rising to a record high last year in Canada, spending on home renovations fell off a cliff in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the months of lockdowns and the seemingly endless purgatory of working from home have Canadians once again opening up their wallets to make their temporary workplaces as tolerable as possible.

In a recent report, Toronto-based real estate consultancy Altus Group calculated that Canadians spent more than $80 billion on home improvements last year, a tally that outpaced growth in the overall economy.

And the year's home reno boom was especially impressive, considering that the sector shrank by more than five per cent the year before.

"If we go back to last spring, interest rates were tumbling, so we were riding quite high," CEO Peter Norman said in an interview with CBC News.

The $80.1 billion that Canadians spent on fixing up existing homes last year was more than they spent on new ones — and it was a big reason why businesses that tailor to that market were feeling hopeful that 2020 was going to be another strong year.

Then COVID-19 struck — and just as the pandemic had a negative impact on almost everything else in the economy, it brought that spending to a grinding halt. What was shaping up to be a strong year for renovations cooled off completely in March and April.

Altus Group is now forecasting that after a record 2019, spending on home renovations will fall in every province this year.

View photos Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press More

Norman said there's a delay of a few months in the data, so only now is there some sense of what sort of activity was taking place in May and June. But it seems that all those months cooped up at home compelled Canadians to move ahead with home reno projects they either weren't planning before or put on pause in March and April.

That's no surprise to Melanna Giannakis. As a branch manager with Meridian Credit Union, she said the activity at her branch in Fonthill, Ont., a community in the Niagara region of southern Ontario, mirrors the trends that Altus is seeing across the country: booming demand, followed by a complete deep freeze and now a resurgence.

Line of credit debt grows to pay for renos

Much of that activity is being paid for by homeowners borrowing against the equity in their property to tailor their house to the new reality of their lives.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, the annual growth rate of home equity lines of credit doubled and nearly tripled for personal use," Giannakis said in an interview.

Some of that money was likely used to pay the bills as incomes fell and job losses added up in the early days of March and April.

View photos Meridian Credit Union More

Story continues