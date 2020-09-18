Homeowner spends £250k turning three-bed into stunning five-bed dream home

An interior design enthusiast has described how she transformed her three-bedroom detached house into her dream home with a £250,000 ‘modernised’ renovation.

Katy Wilson bought her traditional 1930s home in 2015, but set about adding more than just the usual lick of paint when she moved in.

She decided to create her dream home and spent two years overhauling the property with two extensions and a roof terrace.kx

With a huge, four-room extension out the back of the house, and taking off the existing roof to create another, attic bedroom, Katy doubled the number of bedrooms - and the overall square footage of the floor plan.

Mum-of-one Katy, who says she has always had a keen interest in interior design, added two extra bedrooms with en-suites, an office, a roof terrace, and a cosy 'snug'.

The 80-year-old house in Derby had previously featured just two bedrooms and a smaller box room.

She also added a playroom for her daughter, Lila Smith, four.

The dated wooden staircase and hallway floors were replaced with trendy, carpeted stairs and chic, black and white floor tiles.

And the small, dark kitchen was given a significant extension, with a stylish granite island in the middle complete with a set of plush bar stools.

She also re-landscaped the garden, and completely rewired the whole house.

The whole project took Katy over three years, from applying for planning permission in mid 2016, to building work being completed in November 2019, a year after first breaking ground.

