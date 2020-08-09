Home Remedy Of The Week: How Cold Milk Can Provide Relief From Acidity

Acidity can be irritating. Severe pain, usually near the chest, abdomen and lower back area is caused due to acidity. The most direct solution many people opt for is to have a tablet to reduce acidity, which is not good for the body in the long run. In this week's home remedy of the week, LatestLY tells you about cold milk properties that can help provide relief from acidity. Home Remedy Of The Week: Pudina For Acidity and Heartburn; How Mint Leaves Can Cure Gas and Indigestion.

Milk is the most healthy beverage as it is loaded with essential micronutrients like calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12. It also comes along with a decent amount of protein and healthy fats. Calcium in the milk helps the body burn calories more efficiently and maintain a steady weight. Both hot and cold milk are good for the body, but the colder one can help reduce acidity. Home Remedy of the Week: Use Ajwain (Carom Seeds) for Stomach Problems Like Gas, Bloating and Indigestion.

Cold Milk For Acidity

A beverage like cold milk can keep your body hydrated and the presence of potassium and sodium in it help the stomach excrete urine slowly with a less significant effect on the kidneys. Gradual sipping of cold milk can help alleviate pain from peptic ulcers too. The reason why cold milk is considered good for acidity is because of its properties to neutralise acids in the stomach. Cold milk also helps control Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), which is a digestive disorder that affects the lower oesophagal sphincter (LES). Cold milk provides relief from the burning sensation that the body experiences due to acidity.

The only thing that can hamper the cold milk effect to treat acidity problem is the presence of sugar and unsaturated fat. Therefore, if you are having cold milk for acidity, be sure to drink it without adding refined sugar or its alternative and most importantly use toned milk.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)