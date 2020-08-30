Home Remedy Of The Week: How Cinnamon Can Help Treat Acidity & Reduce Heartburn

Cinnamon is the most common ingredient found in every kitchen of the Indian subcontinent. This spice is known to enhance the nutritional profile of the food. Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants that can improve heart health and also improve blood sugar levels. The high content of cinnamaldehyde in cinnamon is responsible for providing a wide array of benefits to the body. In this week's home remedy, let's discuss properties of cinnamon that can help treat acidity and reduce heartburn. Here's also a look at ways to use this spice to solve digestive issues. Home Remedy Of The Week: How Cold Milk Can Provide Relief From Acidity.

Cinnamon comes along with anti-inflammatory properties and can lower the risk of diseases. This spice can also reduce blood pressure and triglyceride level. Cinnamon can be taken in the form of tea to provide relief from acidity and reduce heartburn. This spice can smoothen the functioning of the digestive tract by bringing down the amount of stomach acid. Home Remedy of the Week: How To Use Holy Basil Leaf (Tulsi) To Relive Acidity and Gas Naturally at Home.

Cinnamon For Acidity

Cinnamon works as a natural antacid for stomach acidity and can settle the stomach problem by improving digestion and absorption. Cinnamon tea helps heal the infection in the gastrointestinal tract. This spice also inhibits the excess gas formation by stimulating digestive tracts that are having delayed gastric emptying for effective digestion. Cinnamon tea can also prove to be effective for individuals having an acid reflux problem.

Cinnamon Stick Tea For Acidity

Cinnamon can also drastically reduces insulin resistance and regulates metabolism. Including cinnamon tea regularly in your meal can also reduce the growth of cancer cells. The cinnamaldehyde in cinnamon helps fight tooth decay due to its antibacterial property. When it comes to treating acidity problem, it is better to have cinnamon tea after the first meal of the day.