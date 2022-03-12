As Home Prices Reach 34-Year Record, Mortgage Rates Could Be Final Nail in Coffin for Some Homebuyers

Vance Cariaga
·3 min read
KatarzynaBialasiewicz / iStock.com
KatarzynaBialasiewicz / iStock.com

Housing data released this week confirmed what many industry watchers already knew: Home prices in the U.S. have been rising at their fastest rate in decades, and there’s every reason to believe prices will continue pushing higher in the months to come.

See: How Much Will the Fed Raising Interest Rates Affect You?
Find: Mortgage Rates May Rise in 2022, Should You Buy Now or Wait?

That trend, combined with an expected rise in mortgage rates for 2022, could price some homebuyers completely out of the market, experts say.

Average home prices in the United States rose 18.8% in 2021, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. That was the biggest increase in 34 years of data and well above the 10.4% gain recorded in 2020. Every region of the country witnessed higher prices last year, with the South and Southeast notching the highest gains at more than 25% each.

Many housing experts expect prices to rise in double digits this year. Zillow recently projected that average U.S. home prices will increase 14.3% in 2022, with cities in the South eyeing much higher gains.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s plan to hike interest rates in 2022 likely means mortgage rates will move higher as well. In fact, that’s already happening.

The average 30-year fixed rate in the U.S. was 4.12% as of Feb. 22, according to a survey of rates from Mortgage News Daily, Freddie Mac, the Mortgage Bankers Association and the Federal Housing Finance Agency. That’s up from 3.78% at the beginning of February and 3.27% at the end of 2021. Rates remained mostly flat and historically low in 2021 and have only recently begun to push higher.

The upshot is that buyers will find it very expensive to purchase a home in many U.S. markets this year as demand continues to outpace supply. If you need an idea of how expensive, consider this: The number of “million-dollar cities” in the U.S. — those where the typical home value is at least $1 million — rose by a record 146 cities in 2021, according to Zillow. That brought the total to 481 cities nationwide.

Those cities — mainly concentrated in coastal urban areas like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles — are already out of reach for most home buyers in the U.S., where the typical home value is closer to $325,000.

As interest rates move higher, it reduces the amount buyers can afford even further, MSN reported. Housing was unaffordable for many consumers even before rates began to climb. With rates and prices continuing to rise, some buyers could find themselves priced out of the market altogether this year.

The good news is, not all markets are the same. If you’re looking for an affordable place to live, check out this GOBankingRates list of the 50 best places in every state to live on a fixed income.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: As Home Prices Reach 34-Year Record, Mortgage Rates Could Be Final Nail in Coffin for Some Homebuyers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Volkswagen warns of risks from Ukraine crisis as operating profit doubles

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG, Europe's top carmaker, doubled its operating profit in 2021 but warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on supply chains could hit business this year in unforeseen ways. Carmakers are scrambling to find alternative sources of vital parts made in Ukraine, including wire harnesses, from as far afield as China and Mexico, as Russia's invasion halts assembly lines and breaks complex supply chains. "The conflict ... has an impact on the entire global economy, on raw materials, on supply chains and therefore on our company," Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz told journalists on Friday after publishing preliminary 2021 results.

  • Gregor Townsend impressed as Scotland bounce back to down Italy

    Scotland claimed their second win of the Six Nations in Rome after back-to-back losses

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.