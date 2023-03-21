Work from home over?

SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - Working from home became normal and even expected after the arrival of Covid-19. Now workplaces and employees are figuring out the right mix of in-office and at-home work, and Southwest Middlesex is no different.

A new policy was to be recommended for council to vote on at its March 22 meeting. It would require all staff to return to the office. There would be a little wiggle room on this, which may even see fewer missed work days with department approvals.

“This type of work at home would generally involve employees who cannot come into the office because of a personal problem such as a sick family member, inclement weather (hazardous road conditions), transportation problems, temporary medical accommodation, or other personal responsibilities, and it is mutually beneficial for the municipality to have work completed in a timely manner,” reads the report.

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner