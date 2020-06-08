10 cheap ways to give your home office a makeover

Looking to update your working from home set up? We have found the best buys to help you on your way. (Getty Images)

Most people across the globe have been working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it is safe to say the novelty has started to wear off for a few workers.

Some may be pretty comfortable with their WFH set-up, but others may be fed up of looking at the same four walls, and think giving their home office a revamp may do the trick.

For those who have found leaning over their makeshift desk has given them “tech neck”, will be in need of a supportive desk chair instead of their kitchen breakfast stall.

Others may be struggling to adjust to working without their double split screens in the office, and looking for a second screen or monitor.

But for other workers a desk light, houseplant or an inspirational quote framed on the wall to keep you motivated through your shift.

While it is all well and good upgrading your desk, and kitting out your spare room with a foldable desk, cushioned chair, some may not want their workspace to take over their home.

Fear not. For those who are looking for an organiser to conceal their paperwork when it comes to their days off, there are plenty to choose from.

We have made shopping for your home offices stress free, as we have found a selection of affordable buys to shop online now.

Shop affordable buys for a home office makeover

Ferro Desk | £117.99 from Wayfair

Ferro Desk

Looking to update your WFH space, but do not want to takeover your home? This foldable desk, which collapses into a wall unit is the ideal option.

Laptop Desk | £19.99 from Wayfair

Laptop Desk

Whether you are working at desk, on the sofa, or in your bed, a miniature laptop desk will make your 9 to 5 that bit easier. This prop is lightweight, foldable and sturdy, as it is made from anti-rust aluminium, and can hold a weight of up to 30kg. Plus it doubles up as a tray so you can even have breakfast in bed.

Argos Home Faux Leather Mid Back Gaming Chair | £65 from Argos

Argos Home Faux Leather Mid Back Gaming Chair

A supportive chair is an essential in any office, whether that is in the workplace or at home. This swivel design has a padded back and seat, as well as two arm rests, and the seat heigh can also be adjusted.

ACER Nitro XV272P Full HD 27" IPS LCD Gaming Monitor | £299 from Currys

ACER Nitro XV272P Full HD 27" IPS LCD Gaming Monitor

A monitor is ideal for those who are missing their double screens at work. This Acer Nitro is a top-rated monitor, as it provides edge to edge display, as well as 144 HHZ refresh rate for a clear picture.

OSCO Wiremesh Desk Organiser | £8.98 from Amazon

OSCO Wiremesh Desk Organiser

Need a home for your sticky notes, pens, staples and other office supplies, then this neat desk organiser is the answer. It has six nifty compartments of various sizes to store all of your stationery, plus it is scratch resistant and sturdy.

Bespoke Quote Personalised Word Art Print | £35 from Not On The High Street

Bespoke Quote Personalised Word Art Print

For those who want to get creative in their workspace, this bespoke print allows you to personalise it with a message, slogan, motto, or even a song lyric of your choice. It is professionally printed on FSC approved art card to hang wherever you please.

Succulent Plants | £14.59 from Amazon

Succulent Plants

For those who want to bring the outdoors indoors during isolation, this pack of five succulents is the ideal purchase. Each plant is fully rooted in pots measuring two inches. However, depending on the stock and time of year the plant may vary.

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp | £21.99 from Amazon

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp

The TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp ticks all the boxes. There are 35 light options, including five colour modes and seven levels of brightness to suit your needs. It has a touch control and uses energy-efficient LED lights.

Personalised Mouse Mat | £8.99 (Was £9.99) from Photobox

Personalised Mouse Mat

For those who want something to smile about when they are working a personalised mouse mat is a simple and affordable way to do so. Simply upload an image of your choice, which is then printed and sent out to the customer.

Boofie Mini Bean Bag Pouffe

The Boofie Mini Bean Bag has multiple functions; not only can it act as a prop for your phone or tablet, but it is also a paperweight, armrest to prevent your elbows knocking against the table, as well as a door stop.