Home Office told to stop work on RAF Scampton for migrant camp

The Home Office has been told to stop work on converting a historic RAF base into an asylum camp amid fears it could damage listed buildings and its archaeological heritage.

West Lindsey District Council has issued a temporary stop notice on the work at RAF Scampton, the former home of the World War Two Dambusters’ squadron in Lincolnshire, which is being converted into a camp for up to 2,000 Channel migrants.

The council said there had been a breach of planning controls relating to listed buildings and archaeology which included installing perimeter fencing and undertaking intrusive groundworks that could “cause irreversible damage to important heritage assets”.

The notice means the Home Office and its contractors must immediately stop any work related to listed buildings, and “all intrusive surveying works, groundworks and the installation of the fencing on the site”.

On Friday night, it was thought the Home Office contractors had ceased work as its lawyers considered how to respond to the notice.

The camp is not due to open until next month and is one of two former RAF bases being converted to house migrants. Around 100 migrants have so far been moved onto the second site at RAF Wethersfield in Essex.

Asylum seekers at a third site, the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset, were evacuated last month after the discovery of legionella.

The Home Office aims to reopen it this month after new water tests. The three sites are part of the Government’s efforts to reduce the £6 million cost of housing 51,000 migrants in hotels.

West Lindsey Council is mounting a legal challenge next month to block the asylum camp.

‘Aerospace hub and heritage site’

It claims the Home Office has acted unlawfully by failing to take account of its £300 million plan to preserve the base’s historic runway as an aerospace hub and new national heritage site, which will collapse as a result.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, the council’s planning director, said the Home Office had failed to provide it with any details of schedules of works, site plans, materials or surveys.

“The council is concerned about the future of the significant and important heritage site at RAF Scampton and the Home Office has not provided the necessary information or reassurances. Unfortunately, we have been left with no alternative but to issue a temporary stop notice,” she said.

“This means that development work should halt on-site with immediate effect until we are furnished with details of the proposed works and can determine whether additional planning consents are required. The council has also served a further planning contravention notice seeking the relevant information.”

The notice took effect immediately and will remain in place for 28 days unless the council withdraws it earlier. It is an offence under section 171G of the Town and Country Planning Act to contravene the notice.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We are confident our project, which will house asylum seekers in basic, safe and secure accommodation, meets the planning requirements.”