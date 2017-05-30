Home of NHL's Winnipeg Jets renamed Bell MTS Place

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- The home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets is getting a new name.

After 13 years as MTS Centre, the downtown arena is being renamed Bell MTS Place.

The change reflects Bell Canada's recent acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS). There are no other changes to the naming agreement, which expires in 2021.

Jets co-owner Mark Chipman says since there is already a Bell Centre in Montreal, which serves as the home of the Canadiens, using the word ''place'' in the new moniker avoids any potential confusion.

The Winnipeg arena opened in 2004 and was initially home to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. The Jets moved in six years ago after the franchise relocated from Atlanta.