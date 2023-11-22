New home needed for dog who self-harmed

Stanley, a seven-year-old crossbreed, has been waiting six months for a new home

A new home is sought for a dog who is one of a rescue centre's longest-staying residents.

When Stanley was rescued in May he had infected ears, extensive fur loss and wounds caused by self-trauma.

He had lived outside in what the RSPCA described as "unsuitable conditions", before his previous owner agreed to sign him over to the charity.

He has now been at the RSPCA's Chesterfield and North Derbyshire rehoming centre for six months.

The charity is launching an appeal to give him "the best Christmas present ever - a new home".

Animal care assistant Richard Grainger said: "First thing in the morning, Stanley will always bring you something from his kennel, whether it be a ball, a rag or a chew.

"He adores his cuddles and his walks, he's really a big-hearted gentle giant with a lot of love to give, who we would all love to see settled in his own home in time for Christmas."

Stanley still has some small scars from the wounds he had on his body

Stanley is among more than 280 unwanted animals to have come through the doors of the rehoming centre this year.

The average length of stay for dogs at the rehoming centre is 45 days, but it varies depending on the type of dog and what their needs are.

The centre said it is taking longer to find a home for Stanley because he needs to be somewhere with no children and no other pets.

His basic training also "still needs to be worked on", but he is described as a "willing and eager student" by staff at the centre.

He has apparently recovered well, but still bears some small scars from the wounds he had on his body.

Self-injury in dogs can be a sign of separation anxiety, when they become distressed from being left alone.

Anyone interested in adopting Stanley can visit the branch's website to find out more and fill in an online application form.

