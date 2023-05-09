Home listed in Michigan comes with a financial bonus — a pot farm. ‘House and a job’

A home with a shiny, yet smoky, fiscal bonus has landed on the real estate market in Baldwin, Michigan.

A three-bedroom, one-bath home on 3.6 acres has hit the auction block with a starting bid of $498,000, and while that may seem a tad on the small side, be aware that the home and property come with a barn, greenhouse and a marijuana farm.

“This ‘up north’ home, barn, and greenhouse is the perfect get-away for the hobby farmer, or it could be a year-round home for a marijuana business entrepreneur,” the listing on Zillow says.

Yes, it’s licensed in the Great Lake State.

“The property is fully state licensed as an outdoor marijuana grow, but the license doesn’t need to be renewed, and the irrigated field could be used for any number of crops,” the listing says.

The home itself is also quite cozy and features:

Open floor plan

Wood beams

Deck

Hard wood floors

French doors

There is also a 2,880-square-foot greenhouse and a 4,800-square-foot pole barn.

The property was featured on Friday Night Zillow, a popular Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis.

“Zillow lists marijuana farms. This one is state licensed in Michigan. $498,000,” Dennis wrote.

“Lonely scientist farmer seeking alt cottagecore wife to move to western Michigan farm in forest,” one person joked.

“House and a job!” another tweeted.

The listing is held by Stephanie Goodman with Bricks + Mortar Group.

Baldwin is about 85 miles north of Grand Rapids.

