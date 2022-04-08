A Home Listed by Continental Real Estate Group Is Featured on Forbes.com

The New Jersey-based flat fee real estate broker wishes to call attention to the fact that one of its properties was labeled ‘Home of the Week' by the world's leading business magazine.

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / It is with great enthusiasm that renowned flat fee real estate broker Continental Real Estate Group wishes to publicize the fact that one of the properties under its administration has been awarded the title ‘Home of the Week' by the online division of the world's leading business magazine. In a short piece published by Forbes.com, author Francesca Levy deems a Classic Colonial homestead in Sherborn, Massachusetts listed for sale by the owner with the aid of Continental Real Estate Group to be the publication's choice for its weekly spotlighted property.

The article begins with the author describing the home in complimentary terms, providing context for its unique shape by invoking a traditional, albeit antiquated, piece of Colonial kitchenware. "The salt box, a 17th-century condiment holder with a long, angled lid, went the way of the butter churn," she writes, continuing, "But the similarly shaped Colonial homes of the same name endure as quintessentially New England dwellings. Their rustic charms, characterized by a long, steep-pitched roof and flat front, clapboard siding and central chimneys, are intact in this listing: a brick-red, four-bedroom farmhouse nestled in leafy and historic Sherborn, MA."

Toward the end of the piece, Francesca Levy sums up why this particular property caught her eye, and why it deserves special recognition. "The property rests on four shady acres and includes a detached garage. It's listed at $895,000 with Continental Real Estate Group. That's just under the neighborhood's median price of $897,369, and a scant $7,000 less than the original asking price, in just over a month on the market. The sellers may have reason to stay firm--median home prices in the 01170 ZIP code have leapt 14% since this week last year, according to Forbes' Luxury Housing Index, updated weekly with real estate statistical data provided by Altos Research."

Anyone interested in reading the original listing will find it here, while anyone curious to learn more about Continental Real Estate Group Inc. and the unbundled home sale services it provides is encouraged to visit the company's official website.

About Continental Real Estate Group Inc.:

Continental Real Estate Group Inc. is a National online flat fee real estate broker based out of the Greater New York City area. Priding itself on its unique ‘unbundled' business model, the company specializes in empowering homeowners to save money by taking the sale of their home largely into their own hands, all the while still enjoying the wide-scale exposure listing resources normally available only to realtors. This includes access to the local Multiple Listing Services network, Realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com and most big name realtor sites.

A licensed brokerage since 1995 and a flat fee listing brokerage since 2000, Continental Real Estate Group Inc. maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company's stated mission is to provide the most consumer-driven and value-oriented service available in the real estate industry today with unmatched professionalism.

Contact Information:

Continental Real Estate Group Inc.

3 Elm Avenue, First Floor

Hackensack, New Jersey 07601

Phone: 877-996-5728

Fax: 201-487-0122

Website: https://www.multiplelistingsystem.com

