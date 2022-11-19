Home listed in California is very…colorful. ‘Is this Lisa Frank’s house?’ Take a look

A house that has a boatload of colorful whimsy has captured the attention of a popular social media real estate page.

According the home’s listing on Zillow.com, the iridescent two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is listed for $998,000 in Pacific Grove, California, which can be considered a discount in a coastal city that’s located in Monterey County, where the average home cost is over $1 million, Redfin says.

But the real draw is that striking exterior on the home referred to as “P.G. Butterfly House,” photos show.

“Incredible opportunity to own this eclectic yet charming home in a super location, just blocks to Pacific Groves downtown district, the Rec Trails impressive coastline, and the beautiful Monterey Bay,” the listing says.

Apart from its Polly Pocket-like wonderment, other features include:

Comfortable floorplan

Updated bathrooms

Wood floors

Plenty of space

Double pane windows

Private yard

Two one-car garages

The 1,334-square-foot home turned heads on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account where unique house listings are posted.

“Is this Lisa Frank’s house?” one person asked.

“I’m profoundly disappointed after seeing the butterfly carnival exterior then the largely basic, mostly white, and dated interior,” another expressed. “The interior should have been ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.’ If you are going to go nuts, go all the way, folks.”

“This house is super fun and interesting, but the kitchen is such a profound disappointment,” someone expressed. “Very whimsical and charming though. I like it.”

“Why is the inside so muted?!” one person said. “I was so excited to see the inside of this Lisa Frank-looking house and then... Just dreams were crushed.”

“I love it when someone lives how they darn well want to live! I love this house,” another noted.

“That house is a roller coaster of emotions for me,” one person expressed.

“I would live here so fast,” another tweeted.

“Perfect house. No notes,” someone said.

“This is part perfection part hallucinogenic nightmare,” one person noted.

Want your own old wild west town? This 480-acre ranch for sale has one. Check it out

Derek Jeter’s castle heads to auction and folks are surprised the ex-Yankee owns it