Home invasion: South Carolina historically bad in blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia

College football welcomes the wacky, invites the incredible, urges on underdogs. Yet, Saturday’s 75th meeting between border rivals in Columbia bucked the ever-wild nature of the sport with 60 minutes of downright dominant chalk.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer insisted earlier this week that fans rise early to accommodate their tailgating plans ahead of a scheduled 12:12 p.m. kickoff. There wasn’t enough free-flowing pale ale in the Williams-Brice Stadium frat lots to justify those garnet-and-black-clad fans stay through halftime of No. 1 Georgia’s 48-7 romp of South Carolina.

Down five starters on defense, the Gamecocks looked the part of a unit that would be sliced and diced by the defending national champions.

South Carolina’s 41-point loss was the worst in the history of the USC-Georgia series. The previous low-point was a 40-0 Georgia win in 1894 — the first time the teams ever played.

Sixth-year senior Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett operated with the surgical efficiency befitting of a player who’s spent enough time in college to earn a PhD. He finished the first half 13 of 20 for 166 yards and a score, guiding the Bulldogs to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Georgia do-it-all tight end/cyborg Brock Bowers backed up the Bulldogs’ signal-caller with a trio of touchdowns over the first 35 minutes of the contest. Bowers’ first score of the afternoon came on a 6-yard pop pass from Bennett that he curled around the right side of the South Carolina defense to pay dirt.

The California native promptly flashed his Baryshnikov-esque footwork with a toe-tapping grab in the back left corner of the end zone for a 6-yard score that most any 6-foot-4, 230-pounder ought not be able to complete.

Those brave few South Carolina fans who soldiered on into Saturday’s second half were rewarded with Bowers’ third touchdown of the day. Bowers put the finishing touches on Georgia’s throttling with a 78-yard reception over the middle from Bennett, dipping and dodging his way past the beat-up USC secondary on the Bulldogs’ third play of the third quarter.

Story continues

Where the Gamecocks defense struggled to coalesce without the bulk of its starters, the offense looked the part of its anemic 2021 self against a Bulldogs defense that has now allowed just three points in as many games this year.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler tossed a pair of interceptions to sink what little momentum the Gamecocks had in the first and third quarters. Rattler finished the second home loss of his career with just 125 yards on 13-of-25 passing.

Receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells — who exploded for 189 yards and one touchdown a week ago at Arkansas — saw just one target and zero catches through the first three quarters. South Carolina was outgained in those frames 472-197.

Backup quarterback Luke Doty gave the smattering of fans who remained by game’s end a reason to cheer when he connected with tight end Traevon Kenion with under a minute to go for South Carolina’s only score of the game.

South Carolina announced an official attendance Saturday of 78,297. By the time Georgia mercifully ended the early afternoon decimation of the hometown squad, the student section lay nearly empty. Those alums who remained in the steel bleachers scattered around the stadium donned far more red than Garnet.

The internet was awash with complaints that the annual meeting between Gamecocks and Bulldogs wasn’t slotted for a night contest.

By 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, Georgia gave South Carolina fans every reason to want to be anywhere but Williams-Brice Stadium.

Of note

South Carolina punter Kai Kroger recorded the third completion of his career when he connected for a 20-yard pass to Traevon Kenion on a fake punt in Saturday’s first quarter.

Kroeger previously threw a touchdown pass to Payton Mangrum in last year’s loss at Tennessee on a fake punt.

Key Stats

2 — Spencer Rattler tossed a pair of interceptions in Saturday’s loss, his second multi-pick game at South Carolina