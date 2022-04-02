Home improvements: how to pay for building work as prices rise

Hilary Osborne
·8 min read

Since the first lockdown eased, many homeowners have wanted to improve their properties. The race for space has made loft conversions and extensions popular, while some of those who cannot make structural changes are considering how to remodel their homes.

“Most people have been working or otherwise spending significant amounts of time at home and, probably for the first time, really getting to know why and how their existing home wasn’t working for them,” says Sam Levene, a director of the designers and architects LLI Design. “This, together with large stamp duty costs, means it can be a significantly more appetising proposition to refurbish or extend an existing home to suit your wants and needs rather than move.”

Katy Esdon of Esdon Architecture in Salisbury has been busy since June 2020, when some of the Covid restrictions were first relaxed. “We had about six or seven months of being inundated,” she says. “It’s quietened down a bit but has been steady ever since.”

Her clients generally want extensions and “really wow” conversions – the company has designed new kitchens and remodelled the downstairs of houses to include playrooms and working from home space. There’s “lots of glazing”, Esdon says. “People are moving away from bifolding doors and are instead looking at structural glazing, large sliding panels or Crittall-style glazing as an alternative.”

However, that glazing costs considerably more than it did in 2020. According to Nick Cockayne of the Rooflight Company in Oxfordshire, since the first coronavirus lockdown, “glass has increased by 6% to 12% depending on the type, steel has increased from £950 a tonne to £1,500, MDF has shot up by 38%, and silicone, timber, stainless steel and aluminium have all increased in price”.

Painful inflation is not confined to windows. According to the National Federation of Builders, material prices are changing weekly – and are on average 23.5% higher than they were last year. The cost of cement, for example, rose 1% in February, imported timber went down in price by about 20% in the same month but that followed a two-year rise of 200%. The cost of sanitary ware was up 1.9%. Water-based paint went up by 2.3%, while non-water-based paint has risen by 3.1%

“It is therefore very likely that prices [will] increase mid-build, especially for new-build or extensions,” says Rico Wojtulewicz, the head of housing and planning policy at the NFB.

Dealing with rising prices

Most companies giving estimates for home improvements will advise that prices can change – and, with the situation moving so quickly, some are making sure this is spelled out in extra-large print.

Esdon says her practice is being clear with clients about the impact of inflation. “Things have got really expensive,” she says. “We’re telling people that you don’t get as much for your money as you did two or three years ago.”

Her company is advising people to put by more than the traditional 10% contingency fund. It works with builders who are asked to give a fixed-price tender for the work. “This means there are no surprises,” she says. “But they are not valid for as long as they were – before, you might have had a couple of months to make a decision but now they are only valid for two or three weeks.”

Contractor looking at plans on home development
A written quote states the price that will be charged for the work the builder has detailed. Photograph: Reeldeal Images/Alamy

A written quote states the price that will be charged for the work the builder has detailed – it cannot charge you more unless you later add jobs or change the specification of the materials being used. Make sure that everything you want is included at the outset, if possible. If prices keep rising, things that you add later may come at a higher cost than you anticipate. A builder might not be willing to give a written quote for a job that will be done some months in the future or may make it clear that the quote is only valid for a certain period.

Levene suggests that if you are responsible for buying anything for the build, “where at all possible, if you have out-of-the-way, clean, secure storage at your project, opt to order materials early and store them there. Or, if on-site storage is not possible, negotiate extended delivery dates with your suppliers so you can order something at today’s price but have it delivered as and when your project requires it.”

Most loft conversion companies, for example, ask you to supply the sanitary ware for any bath or shower room you are having installed, so you could buy this sooner rather than later.

Another option may be changing the spec of your original design – Esdon says clients are opting for cheaper cladding or different timbers to keep down costs.

To add to homeowners’ woes, there are long lead times for things such as planning permission, which mean prices could rise before you get started. Permitted development rights cover many extensions and loft conversions now, so this will not be an issue for everyone. But if you live in a conservation area or are doing work not covered by the rights, you may have a long wait.

According to the planning, architect and builder’s company Studio Charrette, case officers at some local authorities are struggling to get through a backlog. “As a result, the timeframe for consumers to get started on their projects, if they have applied to the council for permission, is in excess of three months,” it warns.

Paying for it

The good news is that despite recent increases to the Bank of England base rate, borrowing through personal loans and remortgaging remains historically cheap.

Personal loans of up to £50,000 are available and can be arranged over a term of one to eight years, says Andrew Hagger, a finance expert at the website MoneyComms.

“If you’re looking to borrow £20,000 over five years, for example, you can still get rates as low as 2.8% APR with a monthly repayment of £357 – however, you’d need a pristine credit record if you want to bag those best-buy rates,” he says.

Larger loans cost more. Hagger says borrowing £35,000 over seven years starts from about 6.7% APR, which means monthly repayments of about £520. Those rates are fixed, so you do not have to worry about repayments increasing in future months.

Credit cards can be a smart way to pay for home improvements

MoneyComms’ Andrew Hagger

“It’s usually easier and quicker to borrow from your own bank as it should have all your financial details and track record to hand; however, don’t let that stop you from shopping around – the biggest banks aren’t always the cheapest,” he adds.

Some big banks will give you an instant decision and put the money in your account the next day.

A personal loan will be easier to arrange than a mortgage, typically. But on larger amounts the rate will be lower, and you can spread the repayments over a longer term.

Credit cards can be a smart way to pay for home improvements, especially if you’re looking for a smaller sum, Hagger says. There are still cards offering up to two years’ interest-free borrowing on purchases, from brands such as Barclaycard, Sainsbury’s Bank, Tesco and MBNA.

“It’s always worthwhile putting an element on your credit card, as this gives you the added section 75 protection should you hit a snag with your builder and the improvements don’t come up to scratch,” Hagger says.

Is it worth it?

Open plan kitchen by Tom Dunn in off-grid farmhouse renovation.
Glazing costs much more than it did in 2020. Photograph: Andreas von Einsiedel/Alamy

Yes, if you like where you live and want your home to suit your needs. During the stamp duty holiday, when you could save up to £15,000 in tax, moving became more appealing to those who wanted extra space. Now that money will go some way towards buying you a basic loft conversion, with no dormer, and you will save the cost and hassle of a move.

Not necessarily, if you are hoping to recoup the costs when you move. Jonathan Rolande of the National Association of Property Buyers says that when it comes to return on investment, “loft extensions need to add a required benefit to give a return on the very high cost. If a house already has five bedrooms, will a sixth add very much? Not usually.”

He adds: “Double glazing won’t add a huge amount – buyers expect a home to have working windows. Kitchens and bathrooms that give a wow factor will help the property sell faster and for more.”

How much will the work on your home cost?

The cost of your project will vary depending on where you live, the size of your home and the scale of the building work, and your choice of fixtures and fittings. The following are guide prices taken from the website MyBuilder.com and cover the building work only.

Small single-storey extension (3 metres x 5 metres): £16,000 to £21,000.

Medium extension (4m x 6m): £26,000 to £34,000.

Large extension (6m x 8m): £52,000 to £67,000.

Creating a loft room: £17,500.

Loft conversion with dormer: £45,000.

Hip to gable loft conversion: £54,000.

PVC lean-to conservatory (4m x 3m): £9,000 to £11,000.

Edwardian-style conservatory (4m x 3m): £10,000 to £12,000.

Victorian-style conservatory (4m x 3m): £11,000 to £14,000.

Painting (two-bed flat): £1,500 to £2,500.

Painting (five-bed room): £3,500 to £5,000.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • The NHL rules changes GMs should be pitching

    As NHL general managers gather in Florida, Rahef joins Julian, Sam and Omar on Zone Time to propose their own rule changes. From a return to full two-minute penalties to officials doing post-game interviews, to the dreaded offside review.&nbsp;

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Tony Eghan remembered as educator, athlete and proud Ghanaian-Nova Scotian

    Members of Nova Scotia's Ghanaian community are celebrating the life of a leader. Tony Eghan was born in Ghana and lived much of his life in Nova Scotia. He died in March. Long before Eghan moved to Nova Scotia, he'd made a mark in Africa. In 1978, he coached Ghana's Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations. "He was already a celebrity in his own right before he came to Canada," said Toria Aidoo, a Ghanaian-Nova Scotian who met Eghan after he migrated to Nova Scotia in 1989. According to his

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee