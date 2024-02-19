“Home Improvement”'s Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested and Charged with Felony DUI

Bryan was released on a $50,000 bail the same day

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Zachery Ty Bryan in 2016.

Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested for an alleged DUI.

The Home Improvement alum was taken into custody by La Quinta, California, police around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday for the felony charge, as well as a misdemeanor for alleged contempt of court.

Bryan’s bail for the felony charge was set at $50,000, with an additional $15,000 bail fee for the misdemeanor. He was released the same day as his arrest, and his court date has been set for April 23.



Lane County Jail via Getty Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for a DUI on Saturday, Feb. 17.

This isn’t the only recent brush with the law for the 42-year-old former child star. In July 2023, Bryan was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery and harassment after an hours-long dispute with a woman was reported to police. He was ordered to serve seven days in jail after pleading guilty to the felony assault charge while the second count was dismissed as a term of a “negotiated resolution.”

Bryan’s fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright showed her support for him amid his ongoing legal troubles, telling US Weekly: “Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there."

In 2020, Bryan was arrested on a similar charge for allegedly strangling a woman. His sentencing included 36 months of “bench probation” and participating in a program called Bridges2Safety. Bryan previously confirmed the Cartwright was the woman involved in the 2020 altercation.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Bryan previously spoke on the stress of child stardom, and how his teenage transition from Home Improvement impacted his sense of self.

"You were stigmatized as a TV star, and no matter how good your audition, you were never going to be taken seriously. But I kept at it," he said, later adding, "As an actor, you're like a cow going to the slaughterhouse, and you have to rely on so many people, from an agent to manager to lawyer. I figured I didn't necessarily have to act anymore, there are other directions to go."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



