‘Home Improvement’ Reboot Not Right For Patricia Richardson

Patricia Richardson, who played Tim Allen’s onscreen wife Jill in the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, is driving a nail into hopes of a reboot.

Richardson says she was never approached about a possible reunion — Allen has made comments about how the entire cast was on board — and adds she would not be interested.

“It was so weird, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas],” Richardson said on Thursday’s episode of the Back to the Best podcast.

“I called Jonathan one day and said, ‘Has he asked you about this? He went, ‘No.’ So why is he saying everyone is on board when he hasn’t talked to you or me?” Richardson said.

“I wrote a big thing on Twitter and said I’m not involved in any series with Jill and I’ve also never even been asked to do another Home Improvement reunion thing, but I would not want to,” she said.

Richardson said the legal issues of onscreen son Zachery Ty Bryan and the death of Earl Hindman, aka neighbor Wilson, leaves her without a desire to return.

“I mean, Zach is now a felon,” she said. “Taran [Noah Smith] hasn’t acted since he left the show; he’s not an actor anymore. And Jonathan’s not really interested in acting. He wants to direct and write. And we don’t have Wilson.”

