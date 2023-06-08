New Home Hardware in Neepawa celebrates grand opening

The new Neepawa Home Hardware Building Centre, located at 142 Main St. West, held its grand opening on May 24.

The 24,000-square-foot store — which features 15,000 square feet of retail space, a drive-through office and a warehouse — celebrated both its grand opening and the 20th anniversary of dealer-owner Michelle Gerard’s purchase of the building in 2003.

Gerard, her business partner Allen Chen and the rest of their team welcomed community members with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and refreshments.

Neepawa Mayor Brian Hedley and Jodie Byram, who was representing provincial Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, the Progressive Conservative MLA for Agassiz, were also in attendance.

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun