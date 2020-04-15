Home Gym Squat Rack Company Ranks 4th in Retail on the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest

Exercise equipment company, PRx Performance, ranks in the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest. Their Profile Folding Squat Rack helps convert any garage, home, or small space into a multi-functioning gym

FARGO, ND / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Inc. magazine recently revealed that PRx Performance, home gym equipment company and inventor of the folding squat rack, has been selected for its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list. The list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. With two-year revenue growth of 416 percent, PRx Performance ranked 45th overall and 4th in the retail industry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Persons interested in learning more about PRx Performance and the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest can visit: https://prxperformance.com/blogs/news/prx-performance-ranks-on-2020-inc-5000-series-midwest

PRx Performance was founded in 2013 by Brian Brasch and Erik Hopperstad who set out to revolutionize the fitness industry by creating unique, space-saving exercise equipment. Their flagship product, the Profile Folding Squat Rack, easily folds up and out of the way when not in use, giving customers the ability to transform their garage, home, or small commercial space into a multi-functioning gym. Located in Fargo, North Dakota, PRx Performance continues to set the bar for creating premium exercise equipment to help people fit fitness into life.

"The PRx Team is proud to be another example of what happens when our Midwest work ethic meets the capstone of ingenuity," says Brian Brasch, Founder and CEO of PRx Performance. "I've never come across a more dedicated team of individuals. People have even brought their families on the weekend to work as a team to meet our customers' needs."

Story continues

Due to the recent surge in demand for home gym equipment, PRx Performance has been operating at full capacity. They have even implemented a temporary daily sales limit to manage inventory shortages and to protect the health of their employees. While the company has plans to further accommodate the influx of orders, they encourage fans to download their free workout app PRx Fit in the meantime. Free daily exercises include high-intensity workouts, bodyweight workouts, and more.

To learn more about PRx Fit, visit: https://prxperformance.com/pages/prx-fit

The PRx Fit app includes so that they can stay fit from home - whether it's bodyweight workouts or with their equipment.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at: https://www.inc.com/inc5000-series-midwest-2020.html

Contact Info:

Name: Rachel Rice

Email: Send Email

Organization: PRx Performance

Address: 2402 8th Ave N, Fargo, North Dakota 58102, United States

Phone: +1-701-566-0452

Website: https://prxperformance.com

SOURCE: PRx Performance





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585194/Home-Gym-Squat-Rack-Company-Ranks-4th-in-Retail-on-the-Inc-5000-Series-Midwest



