Home Gym Power Rack Modular System Launched by PRx Performance – Made in the USA

PRx Performance, an exercise equipment company featured on Shark Tank, announced the launch of its new home gym power rack line, Build Limitless. This modular system allows athletes to grow their rack over time.

Fargo, United States, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Build Limitless power rack line is the latest development from home gym equipment company PRx Performance. Made in the USA, the new line offers one rack that can grow into five different configurations to meet the needs of all stages of an athlete’s journey.

More information is available at https://prxperformance.com/collections/build-limitless

As customers look to grow their rack, they can purchase an Expansion Pack to take their rack to the next size.

With the new announcement, the company aims to serve all athletes seeking to fit fitness into life. The new tagline for their Build Limitless series is “Build a Better You” to assert their commitment to support each of their customers’ unique journeys.

“We are thrilled to finally launch this Power Rack line,” says Co-Founder and CEO Brian Brasch. “With Build Limitless, we want to serve all athletes – no matter where they are on their fitness journey. You can start small with the Wall-Mounted Rack or Squat Stand and easily upgrade to the Half Rack, Full Cage, or 6-Post with our Expansion Packs when your budget or space allows. This is a product line we will continue to grow for years.”

All Build Limitless racks and accessories use the same tubing, hole spacing, and hardware to ensure maximum compatibility across the entire series. Whether a customer starts with a Squat Stand or the larger Full Cage Power Rack, they’ll be able to transform their system with ease.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://prxperformance.com/collections/build-limitless

The founders of PRx Performance were featured on Shark Tank in 2016, where they showcased their space-saving Profile® PRO Rack. Their patented folding technology has helped thousands of customers fit fitness into life by offering a home gym solution for tight spaces. Now with the launch of their Build Limitless series, there is a rack for everyone, no matter their space, goal, or budget.

Story continues

Website: https://prxperformance.com

CONTACT: Name: Rachel Rice Organization: PRx Performance Address: 2402 8th Ave N, Fargo, North Dakota 58102, United States Phone: +1-701-566-0452



