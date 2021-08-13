Work From Home Gigs You Didn’t Know Pay Weekly

zeljkosantrac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As children prepare to return to school in the fall, many workers are also being called back to the office. But 34% of workers said they would rather quit than go back to commuting, according to a study conducted last spring by Robert Half. If you're in that position, there may be some good news.

Lots of work-from-home jobs not only offer competitive salaries, but they pay weekly. Unlike gigs that pay monthly, weekly pay work can help you budget better. If you're looking to add to your regular income -- or to replace it -- these jobs will help you see your bank account balance grow quickly, which can give you incentive to keep going.

Transcription Services

Many transcription services, including Allegis, Rev and TranscribeMe, pay weekly via direct deposit, check or Paypal. Transcription gigs do require a fast internet connection and the ability to type quickly and accurately.

Allegis, which specializes in the insurance and legal industries, requires transcriptionists to have a foot pedal and headset, which is the equipment used by professional transcriptionists.

Pet Sitting/Dog Walking

Pet-sitting can be done in your own home or in your client's house, giving you flexibility to work pet-sitting gigs around a full-time job or other gigs. Sites like Rover.com pay weekly for recurring bookings, according to the website, which means you can line up some steady income.

You can also work for yourself as a pet-sitter, in which case you can make it your policy to get paid each time you finish a job. But you'll be responsible for marketing to find gigs and managing jobs without the benefit of the Rover app. You also won't gain the benefit of up to $25,000 in vet care reimbursement should the animal become ill or injured while in your care, and personal property damage in case you should accidentally damage the pet owner's home.

Remote Call Center Representative

Remote call center representatives are often sales jobs, where you cold-call people to schedule a sales call or raise funds for organizations. But some call center jobs are customer service-focused. A quick Indeed search turns up dozens of part-time and full-time work-from-home call center positions that advertise weekly pay. Most require a quiet environment where you can take calls without interruptions.

For instance, Kelly Services pays $15.50 an hour as a starting salary with weekly pay. You'll need basic troubleshooting skills for software and various operating systems.

Similarly, NetTel, USA is currently hiring customer service reps for $14 to $16 an hour plus a weekend differential and performance-based incentives. The company has full- and part-time positions available, all remote.

Tutoring

If you are a teacher or have a teaching degree, you might consider online tutoring jobs to earn extra cash weekly. Even if you don't have a degree but do have professional expertise or tutoring experience in a specific field, you may be qualified to teach as an online tutor. GeeklyHub hires teachers and tutors to teach in their areas of expertise and earn up to $20/hour, paid weekly. TutorMe also pays weekly via Paypal.

As with pet-sitting, you can set up your own tutoring service and deliver online lessons or tutor in your home, but you'll be responsible for marketing and management. The benefit is that you can get paid at the end of every session, which puts money in your pocket each time you work.

Delivery Services

While not exactly "work-from-home" opportunities, delivery service and personal shopping jobs provide flexible hours that you can fit into a busy life. Whether you work a full-time job, have kids involved in sports and activities or simply have a busy schedule, you can fit in jobs during your spare time and cash out either daily or weekly.

Shipt and Instacart offer opportunities to shop for people, deliver their items and get paid. Similarly, Uber Eats and Postmates, which operates under Uber Eats since Uber's acquisition of Postmates last year, pay weekly or daily through Paypal or direct deposit, according to the Postmates website.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Work From Home Gigs You Didn’t Know Pay Weekly