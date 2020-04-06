The Work From Home Gear Keeping Us Productive

Photo credit: Getty Images

As businesses have shuttered and offices temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic , many people, including the Popular Mechanics staff, are working from home. Switching from going into the office every day to performing our jobs remotely and relying on Zoom and Slack for meetings takes some adjusting—and a little help from great home office gear.

In the time that we’ve been working from home, several items have proven indispensable in helping us stay productive. Here are the PM team’s personal recommendations, plus several others that we know will serve you well.

Stand Steady X-Elite Pro Standing Desk Converter

This was the first piece of gear I bought for my home office back when I freelanced full-time. I knew I wanted to keep standing after doing it at the office for years, but I didn’t want to invest in a pricey Ergotron. This was my best compromise. It’s nothing flashy, yet it easily gets the job done for laptop users. Simply place it on your desk and use the pump-assisted lift on the side to bring it up to the height of your choosing, between seven and 16 inches. I use it at 16, which works just fine for my 5-foot-9 frame. But you’ll need a regular desk that is already decently tall (mine is about three feet) to achieve the full standing desk experience.

—How-To Editor Andrew Daniels





Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse

Razer’s DeathAdder doesn’t look like much at first glance, and it’s corded unlike the mouse I regularly use at work. Compared to other gaming mice out there, this lightweight one has a more streamlined design that saves its best bells and whistles in its included software, allowing you to remap every button to transform your mouse in a multimedia, productivity, or gaming workhorse. It’s the physical embodiment of the adage “less is more.”

—Deputy Editor Darren Orf



Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee Headphones

Wireless, noise-canceling headphones are great for the office, but these bulky, wired buckets are the only ones I’ve used since we started working from home. The HD 58x are the best value of Sennheiser’s famous open-back headphones that audiophiles have loved for decades. Let’s just say they sound a lot better than your Airpods—and they’ll never need to be recharged.

—Associate Photo Editor John Hamilton





LapGear Designer Lap Desk

Whether you don’t have a true desk or just want the flexibility to also work from the couch, this LapGear provides a hard surface to write on. Its 15-inch size is large enough four you to use a small mouse with a 13-inch or smaller laptop, and I like that it includes a phone/pen holder, a device ledge, and an elastic band for holding stray papers or notepads. Plus, it’s super lightweight and comes in a variety of color and pattern options.

—Commerce Editor Paige Szmodis



Pyle PDA6BU Compact Bluetooth Stereo Amplifier

I normally listen to something as I work, even if it’s background noise. Now, it helps fill the empty space of working remotely, and discovering new music is always a mood boost. My audio setup is idiot-proof but effective: vintage KLH speakers, a Rolls Phono Preamp , and a Rega Planar 3 record player . But the key to it all is this Bluetooth Pyle amplifier receiver that connects audio players to my speakers. For the duration of my self-quarantine, it’s allowed me to seamlessly move between old and new technology. If I want to listen to Spotify, podcasts, or internet radio, I hit the mode button on the remote or the receiver, and the Pyle automatically shows up as an option on my phone’s Bluetooth device list. My one minor complaint is the volume control. There’s quite a jump in sound levels from soft to loud, but that can be fine-tuned on the device through which you’re playing music. For under $100, it can’t be beat.

—Photo Director Amy Wolff



Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro

In late 2019, Apple quietly enabled this function called Sidecar that let you use an iPad as a wireless second display for an Apple laptop. I miss the supplemental 27-inch desktop monitor I have at the office, but while testing the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro , I’ve been using Sidecar to the same effect. Except it’s even better because, as long as both devices are charged, you don’t need any wires, anywhere. It’s expensive as hell, yeah, but it feels like Westworld.

—Editor-in-chief Alexander George



Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Speaker

The Onyx Studio is a powerful Bluetooth speaker that fills any room with music and will happily travel with you. With eight hours of play time on the rechargeable battery, it works as a musical companion in my home office, but I’ve also used it on car camping trips and at backyard gatherings back when social distancing wasn’t a phrase we uttered several times a day. It plays loud, clear audio that’s a step up from other portable speakers I’ve listened to. These days, I’m also taking full advantage of the built-in microphone for work calls. You can use it to summon your virtual assistant of choice, too.

—Staff Photographer Trevor Raab



Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair

I winced when we ordered this low-profile desk chair. There was no way—I was certain!—it could comfortably cradle anyone’s rear for hours with such scant padding. But alas, we needed a small chair (its max seat height is 21.5 inches) to fit the small desk in our small apartment. Thank the chair gods I was wrong. It’s firm but, like a good bike saddle, equally supports your entire posterior. And neither the steel frame nor fabric have shown signs of wear after five months of use.

—Features Director Matt Allyn



Other Home Office Essentials We Recommend

IKEA Linnmon/Adils Table





Your dining room table was fine for a few weeks, but having a dedicated desk space will make all the difference. Nearly 30 inches tall, this simple table works well with a larger office chair, is easy to put together and take apart, and won’t put a dent in your bank account.

WorkPro 1000 Series Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair

Warmer weather is coming, and when it arrives, you’ll appreciate the full-mesh breathable design of this WorkPro 1000 Series office chair that has an adjustable seat and armrests. In the meantime, that springy mesh and curved back have kept us comfortable and well-supported even after hours of sitting.

Dell 24-Inch Ultrasharp U2415 Monitor





This Dell UltraSharp hits the sweet spot in terms of size, price, and performance. Its 24-inch screen is big without taking over too much desk space. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1200 resolution, and 60Hz refresh rate, the display offers great performance at a price hundreds of bucks lower than many other productivity picks.

Logitech MX Keys keyboard

You’ll immediately appreciate switching from your laptop’s keyboard to this Logitech model. The membrane design is quiet and provides just the right amount of satisfying resistance before engaging. The concave keys are also appreciably more comfortable than flat ones, and turning off the backlight takes the claimed battery life from 10 days to five months.

Audioengine A2+ Computer Speakers

Too many people tolerate tinny built-in computer speakers and sub-par earbuds, but Audioengine’s A2+ speaker is a huge evolutionary leap from whatever is inside your laptop’s aluminum casing. With a warm, powerful sound and easy set up, the speakers’ real strength is the many ways you can connect them, including Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual audio inputs.

Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System

Fair warning: Installing this mesh WiFi system from Netgear, which provides coverage up to 4,500 square feet, takes some finagling. But since we figured it out, the Orbi has provided us with more consistent—if not faster—internet. That means we can actually stream Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now without any lag time or buffering and, of course, do our actual work seamlessly.

SureCall Flare 3.0 Cell Phone Signal Booster

Having cell reception is just as important as having a strong internet connection. The SureCall Flare 3.0 has an outdoor antenna and indoor receiver that work together to boost 3G and 4G LTE signals and cover up to 3,500 square feet.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-In-One Printer

This mid-size OfficeJet might not hold a candle to the office copy machine, but it delivers fast printing for home use, with speeds up to 22 ppm in black and 18 ppm in color. HP’s SmartApp takes the stress out of setting it up and allows you to print docs right from your phone. We’ve been pleased with the 9015 but do wish the color display was slightly larger.

Plantronics Voyager Legend Mobile Bluetooth Headset

With seven hours of talk time and up to nine days of battery life in standby mode, this headset can easily get you through a full work day, if not the whole week. It features voice-control commands for when your hands are busy, and the design fits snugly on your ear so it won’t slip off.

APC Performance SurgeArrest 11-Outlet Power Strip

This APC surge protector has plenty of well-spaced outlets, along with two USB cords to keep all your devices powered and charged. You’ll also get some added peace of mind from the company’s lifetime warranty and equipment protection policy.

Brita UltraMax Filtered Water Dispenser

At 14.5-inches deep but only five-inches wide, Brita’s UltraMax can filter and hold 18 cups of water without commandeering too much valuable fridge space. The filter-change reminder sticker will let you know when it’s time, though Brita’s included Longlast filter is good for up to six months with average use.

OXO Brew Adjustable Temperature Pour-Over Kettle

We’ve been relying on this one-liter electric kettle all-day every day. Fill it, set your desired temperature (from 63°F to 212°F), and have hot water in what feels like no time. Plus, it will hold that temperature for up to half an hour, and automatically shuts off if you forget to do it yourself.

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Electric Coffee Grinder

We’re particular about our coffee grounds, but we trust this Mr. Coffee grinder to deliver coarse grounds when we’re brewing four cups of java in a French press or a finer grind if we’re using a drip machine or making espresso. And to keep you from wasting any of the good stuff, spin the built-in plastic basket around the grinding chamber to loosen the grounds that would otherwise stay behind.

Quility Premium Weighted Blanket

Packed with glass beads and a polyester filling, this 15-pound Quility blanket has a soft velvety exterior. When we need a little extra comfort in these trying times, it’s the first thing we reach for.

