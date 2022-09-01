New home for Gananoque nursery school

The Gananoque and District Co-operative Nursery School has moved to a new location.

The school is now located at the Gateway United Church at 600 McDonald Dr. in Gananoque, moving from its previous location on Stone Street South.

“We have made this move so that we could expand the program,” director Erica Pardy said.

“We were running three mornings a week until now and recognized the needs in the community and wanted to be able to address them to offer more options. We want to see this program grow, offering more to the families and remain in our community long term.”

Morning program options are for children 2.5 to 5 years old, with limited spaces for children 18 months to 30 months. This runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The morning programs have a few spaces left for children 2.5 to 5.

The school will also now be offering a new afternoon School Readiness program for children ages three to five. This runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 3:30 p.m.

“This program will have only eight children to allow the educator to offer more individual supports to children who are getting ready to enter Kindergarten in 2023,” Pardy said. “We are currently finishing up some licensing details and plan to open Sept. 6, as long as all licensing is finished up.”

For more information, contact 613-532-2858 or email gananoquenurseryschool@hotmail.com.

Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

