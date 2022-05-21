The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Shaves Her Head After Beginning Chemotherapy: 'I Shed a Few Tears'

Charmaine Patterson
·4 min read
Clea Sherer/Instagram

Clea Shearer is embracing her new look after shaving her head amid her battle with breast cancer.

The professional organizer — one of the co-founders of The Home Edit and stars of the hit Netflix series Get Organized with the Home Edit — debuted her new haircut Friday in a series of stunning photos on the company's official Instagram page.

"Another breast cancer milestone… John shaved my head, my friends held my hand, and I shed a few tears. Onward. 💗Clea," she captioned the carousel, crediting her husband John as the photographer.

Shearer, 40, received support from fans and friends in the comments section of the post.

Actress Marla Sokoloff sent love to Clea and her fellow The Home Edit star Joanna Teplin, writing, "You are absolutely beautiful. And brave. Just love you endlessly. Joanna, I want to give you the biggest hug!"

Country star Lindsay Ell wrote, "LOVE YOU SO MUCH. ❤️," and Jennifer Love Hewitt added, "Beautiful. Strong. Just like you. ❤️."

The Home Edit's Joanna Teplin Gives Update on Clea Shearer's Breast Cancer Battle: 'She's Strong'

In a video on The Home Edit's Instagram Story, Teplin — who was there for the haircut — praised Shearer by saying, "This is something monumental. Clea shaving her head, I had to of course be here in solidarity." The two joked that Teplin is typically wearing a purple sports bra during a major moment.

Shearer joined the video, saying, "She asked 'Should I shave my head, too?' And I said, 'Purple sports bra.' "

Revealing the new look with a short transformation video on her Instagram Story, Shearer wrote, "How it started, and how it's going."

The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Reveals She Has Breast Cancer: 'If Anyone Can Crush Cancer, It's Me'

On Thursday, Shearer shared that she began chemotherapy as she lives with breast cancer.

Alongside a photo of her sitting in a recliner with a blanket and a pillow, as well as cords and IVs, the Netflix star wrote, "Today marked my first day of Chemo. As the day approached, I started sleeping less, worrying more, and even had one big tantrum last night that I can only describe as a child who's next in line for a huge roller coaster, and last minute screams, 'I can't do this!! Let me off!' No one was letting me off the ride, but everyone let me cry as long as I needed to. When I was done, I picked myself up, took a walk with the kids, and laughed at [daughter] Sutton's jokes. There's no better medicine than a walk and a laugh."

She added that she prepared the best she could for the day, bringing "blankets, snacks, and supplies. I'm sure it looked like we were planning on staying the week instead of 4 hours."

Brian Austin Green Says He Lost 20 Lbs. During His 'Rough' Battle with Ulcerative Colitis

Shearer shared that she, her mother and John were taken to the room where she would receive treatment, and hospital workers "started going through the medical cocktail I was about to receive."

"It doesn't help with the nerves that this treatment is called the Red Devil. When this is all over with, I'm going to work on a rebrand… that name sucks," she continued, adding that she found relief after the infusion officially began.

"I was in a very comfy recliner (I'm going to need to name this one too) that even had massage and heat settings… and there were warm blankets and snacks! I read a book, watched Netflix, and then it was over."

Concluded Shearer: "And now I get to play the very fun game of: 'Is this a side effect?' for the next 5 months. But right now I'm only focusing on today, and today I feel pretty decent! I'll take the win where I can get it."

Last month, she announced that she has breast cancer, telling fans that she found a lump in February. She had a double mastectomy April 8.

"I have to admit, for the first few days I endured the 'why me' feelings," she wrote at the time. "But quickly, I started to think 'honestly, why NOT me?!' I have all the support, resources, and a platform to help other people through this. So if anyone has to have breast cancer, I'll gladly let it be me."

