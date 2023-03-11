Home DNA tests drive surge in non-Scots wearing kilts

kilt wedding - Leon Harris

It is a question that is troubling a new generation of ancestral Scots discovering their heritage through DNA testing kits and internet research - is wearing a kilt racist?

Kiltmakers north of the border have reported a surge in interest in non-Scots enquiring about the country’s national dress after online tools made tracing family trees easier and cheap home testing kits revealed long-dead Scottish relatives.

But in an age of cultural sensitivities, many fear that celebrating their roots with a tartan kilt, sporran and sgian-dubh may offend Scots.

MacGregor and MacDuff Kiltmakers admitted it had heard concerns around “cultural appropriation”, even publishing an article on its website in a bid to reassure potential customers.

It said that so long as Scottish dress was not worn “as a joke or to make fun of Scottish culture”, it would not upset the natives.

“Over the past five or so years there has absolutely been an increase in non-Scots buying and hiring highland wear from us,” Dave Baird, an executive at the company, said.

“With the boom of DNA kits, a lot of non-Scots are discovering their Scottish ancestry and choosing to celebrate it.

“As long as people wear a kilt properly, cultural appropriation isn’t an issue. We like to think of it as cultural celebration. While the kilt is undoubtedly a Scottish thing, there are no rules as to who can wear one.

“The idea that kilts are reserved for Scots comes from the way tartans are named. Traditional clan tartans are all connected to a Scottish family name and there is an urban myth that you can’t wear the tartan of another clan. This is not the case and anyone can wear whatever tartan they like.”

tartan xbox

Last year, a surge in the popularity of kilts, coupled with a backlog of weddings and formal events caused by the pandemic, contributed to an unprecedented national kilt shortage. Companies warned that there were no longer enough kilts to meet demand.

Mr Baird said that kilts were increasingly gaining traction in the fashion industry, with his firm increasingly being approached by international fashion publications to provide highlandwear for glossy shoots.

He said the “vast majority” of customers at the firm’s kilt fitting services in London, Manchester, Toronto and New York were non-Scots.

Firms are also attempting to appeal to younger audiences, with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers recently developing an Xbox tartan, in partnership with Microsoft, which was woven to cover console controllers.

It also created the official University of Edinburgh and Celtic FC tartans, appealing to alumni and football fans across the world.

“Many of our customers very consciously aim to avoid causing possible offence and do check that wearing highland dress or specific tartans is acceptable,” Mr Nicolson said.

“But it is ok for non-Scots to wear a kilt and we actively encourage non-Scots to indulge. You don’t have to be a peely-wally, overweight Scotsman to wear a kilt.”

Our tartan is coming to #Toronto! 🇨🇦 Our popular pop-up shop will be open again at the end of March. If you’ve always wanted to get your hands on our #highlandwear, now is the perfect time to do so! Book your appointment today at https://t.co/nNQJRFYPDx pic.twitter.com/m8pkROu6Pk — MacGregor and MacDuff (@kingsofkilts) February 16, 2023

He added: “Undoubtedly, there was very high demand for kilts last year from both domestic and international customers which continues to grow.

“We’ve seen it linked to the DNA tests to some extent, but we tend to get more Americans and Canadians that have done the traditional research. It might well be that they’ve had a DNA test and found out they’re more Scottish than they thought, and then researched further.

"But there’s a new generation of kiltmakers and tartans that are coming through. There are a few hardcore people who might not like that but they’ll be stuck in the mud with the same old tartans.

“It’s like a modern clan. We have a Celtic FC tartan and a University of Edinburgh tartan. People support Celtic, or come to the University, from all over the world. So they have a claim to a tartan just as much as anyone else.”