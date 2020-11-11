The Home Depot's Black Friday 2020 sale just dropped—here's what to buy now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
If you've been following along with Reviewed's coverage of Black Friday 2020 sales, you already know that retailers are doing things a bit differently this year. Beloved stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and Best Buy (just to name a few) are beginning their holiday markdowns way ahead of schedule.
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.
The Home Depot has now joined their ranks, with its first round of discounts dropping on November 6 and running through Wednesday, November 25.
These Black Friday price drops encompass everything from power tools, mattresses and bedding to kitchen essentials. There are tons of discounts up for grabs, but lucky for you, we've already done the dirty work of finding the best Home Depot Black Friday deals of them all. You can find them all as organized by category below: Happy saving!
The best Home Depot Black Friday 2020 deals to shop now
Floor care and vacuums
- Get the Rigid 12-Gallon Wet-Dry Shop Vacuum for $69.97 (Save $10)
- Get the Hoover Professional Series FloorMate Deluxe Cleaner for $129 (Save $60)
- Get the iRobot Braava Jet 240 Robot Mop B240020 for $179.99 (Save $20)
- Get the iRobot Roomba e5 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $50)
- Get the iRobot Roomba i7 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $499 (Save $100.99)
- Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ 3550 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $549 (Save $50)
- Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ WiFi Robot Vacuum for $699 (Save $100.99)
- Get the iRobot Roomba s9+ 9550 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $999 (Save $100.99)
Tools
- Get the Gorilla Ladders 3-Step Compact Step Stool for $9.98 (Save $20)
- Get the Crescent 6-Inch and 10-Inch Adjustable Wrench Set for $14.97 (Save $8)
- Get the Rayovac 60-Pack of AA Batteries for $15.97 (Save $12.02)
- Get the Husky 13.5-Inch Plastic Tool Box for $19.88 (Save $5)
- Get the Husky 270-Piece Mechanics Tool Set with Case for $99 (Save $80)
- Get the Rigid 6-Gallon Portable Electric Air Compressor for $99 (Save $30)
- Get the Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer for $99 (Save $30)
- Get the Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver Kit for $99 (Save $30)
- Get the Makita 18-Volt X2 LXT 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion 36-Volt 7.25-Inch Circular Saw Kit for $249 (Save $100)
- Get the Husky 4-Foot Wood-Top Workbench for $265.99 (Save $114)
Kitchen and dining
- Get the Wilton 3-Piece Mega Cookie Sheet Set for $19.99 (Save $7.89)
- Get the Bayou Classic 3-Piece Cast-Iron Skillet Set for $22.99 (Save $4.19)
- Get the Gourmet Expressions 40-Piece Dinnerware Set for $45.99 (Save $54)
- Get the Magic Chef 1.1 Cubic-Foot Microwave for $59.98 (Save $10)
- Get the Magic Chef 9-in-1 6-Quart Electric Multi-Cooker for $59.99 (Save $40)
- Get the Hamilton Beach 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $74.99 (Save $26.83)
- Get the Henckels Solution 15-Piece Knife Block Set for $98.59 (Save $71.40)
- Get the Hamilton Beach 2-Pound Bread Maker with Fruit and Nut Dispenser for $99.98 (Save $19.87)
- Get the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Nickel Single Serve Coffee Maker for $189.99 (Save $30)
- Get up to 30% off Air Fryers (Save $10 to $70)
Holiday décor
- Get Christmas Inflatables from $16.48
- Get the Proven Winners 24-Inch Live Wreath for $32.22 (Save $17.76)
- Get the Home Accents Holiday 6.5-Inch Festive Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Tree for $39.98 (Save $10)
- Get the Home Accents Holiday 20-Inch Unlit Artificial Christmas Wreath with Red Bow (Set of 6) for $39.98 (Save $20)
- Get the Proven Winners 2.5-Foot Live Swag for $41.04 (Save $18.94)
- Get the Proven Winners 15-Foot Live Roping Garland for $52.48 (Save $17.50)
- Get the Bungalow Flooring Aqua Shield Red 35-Inch Round Reindeer Run Under the Tree Mat for $55.99 (Save $14)
- Get the Home Accents Holiday 5-Foot Pre-Lit LED Woodmoore Artificial Christmas Tree, 2-Pack for $99 (Save $50)
Furniture
- Get the Hampton Bay Rothley II 52-Inch Ceiling Fan for $59.97 (Save $10)
- Get the StyleWell Metal Bar Stool for $83.30 (Save $35.70)
- Get the StyleWell Grandon Metal Full Platform Bed with Slats from $144.10 (Save $61.75 to $64.75)
- Get the StyleWell Benfield Upholstered Dining Chairs, Set of 2 for $167.30 (Save $71.70)
- Get the StyleWell Bainport Wood Kitchen Island for $244.30 (Save $104.70)
- Get the Walker Edison Furniture Company 70-Inch Composite TV Stand 75-Inch with Doors from $253.63 (Save $41.29)
- Get the Home Decorators Collection Buffet Table for $419.30 (Save $179.70)
- Get the Home Decorators Collection Canfield Evere Accent Chair for $419.30 (Save $179.70)
- Get the Home Decorators Collection Easton 2-Piece Bonded Tufted Faux Leather L-Shaped Breakfast Nook Sectional for $579.59 (Save $248.40)
- Get the Titan Pro Series Brown Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair from $1,395 (Save $1,404)
- Get the Titan Osaki OS-Aster Brown Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair from $1,449 (Save $987.38 to $1,112.47)
Mattresses, bedding and bath
- Get the StyleWell 25-Inch by 40-Inch Non-Skid Cotton Bath Rug for $16.78 (Save $4.19)
- Get the Hotel Collection 20-Inch by 60-Inch Mat for $32.92 (Save $6.68)
- Get the 233 Thread-Count Down Alternative Comforter from $34.98 (Save $3.01 to $7.80)
- Get the Isotonic Memory Foam Side-Sleeper Pillow for $39.99 (Save $18.20)
- Get the Ashton Collection in Medallion Design Sage King 100% Cotton Tufted Chenille Bedspread from $91.89 (Save $27.50 to $49.68)
- Get the Turkish Cotton Ultra Soft 18-Piece Towel Set for $147.70 (Save $63.30)
- Get the Sealy 12-Inch King Spring & Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress from $419.99 (Save $180)
Shop the Home Depot Black Friday 2020 Sale
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Home Depot Black Friday 2020: Shop the best store's best Black Friday deals