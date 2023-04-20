Home Depot worker shot to death trying to stop accused shoplifter, California cops say

A 26-year-old Home Depot worker died after he was shot confronting an accused shoplifter in California, police said.

Blake Mohs, a loss prevention worker, confronted a 32-year-old woman at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Home Depot in Pleasanton, police said.

The woman “resisted” and shot Mohs, police said.

She ran to a getaway car where her child was also inside, police said. Authorities said theylater found a handgun near an intersection by the store.

Fifteen minutes after the shooting, police arrested a suspect and the person accused of driving the car. The child was given to relatives, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, and she will be booked into jail when she is discharged, ABC News reported. “Police believe she may have been struck by the getaway car following the shooting,” the station said.

The 31-year-old man accused of driving the getaway car was booked on multiple charges, including evading a police officer and child endangerment, according to ABC and Santa Rita Jail records.

Mohs had plans to get married this summer, and he was a “well-known member of the community,” police said.

“Just because he’s not here right now doesn’t mean that all those lives, all the people that he touched aren’t going to pass that forward. Blake had a short life — only 26 years but he lived it,” his mother, Lorie Mohs, told KABC-TV.

Pleasanton is about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

“I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting. Through his service to Tri-Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating,” Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said.

