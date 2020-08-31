From House Beautiful

If you love summer and the holiday season equally, we found a Christmas decoration that combines the best of both worlds: Home Depot is selling pre-lit Christmas palm trees that will bring all the tropical vibes to your holiday festivities.

Whether you live somewhere sunny and you want your tree to match the weather, or you live someplace cold and you want your Christmas decor to remind you of a sun-soaked beach, this (literally) lit palm tree display will do the trick. Made by Puleo International, the display features two palm trees, one three and a half feet tall and the other six feet tall.

The palm tree display comes with 175 incandescent lights that run along the tree trunks as well as the fronds. You can also add more lights if you want a brighter tree. Though the tree display looks festive enough on its own, you can always hang up your favorite Christmas ornaments on the fronds for a touch of traditional holiday spirit. And since the trees are suitable for both indoor and outdoor display, you can either make it the fun centerpiece of your living room or your front lawn.

Available for purchase at Home Depot, the Christmas palm tree display rings in at about $87, which is a bit more affordable than traditional Christmas trees that are pre-lit. If you want to add beachy, holiday cheer to your home, Home Depot is selling other Christmas palm trees that are also festive. Check them out below!

